A growing share of Americans are being caught by an Obama-era tax on investment income as unchanged income thresholds expose more taxpayers to the additional levy. However, investors still have time to reduce or potentially avoid the extra charge for 2026 through careful year-end financial planning.

The net investment income tax (NIIT) imposes a 3.8 percent tax on certain investment earnings above specified income thresholds. Enacted in 2010 under former President Barack Obama as part of healthcare reform associated with the Affordable Care Act, the tax took effect in 2013.

Why More Taxpayers Are Facing the Investment Tax

Unlike federal income tax and capital gains tax brackets, NIIT income thresholds are not adjusted annually for inflation. 'More clients get hit every year,' Michael Walstedt, a certified financial planner and founding adviser of Reliant Wealth Advisory in Hoboken, New Jersey, told CNBC.

According to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) figures cited by CNBC, approximately 5.6 percent of tax returns for 2025 included NIIT, based on returns processed through mid-July 2026. This represents an increase from approximately 3.7 percent over the same period in 2021.

How the NIIT Applies to Investment Income

According to certified financial planner Marianela Collado, CEO of Tobias Financial Advisors in Plantation, Florida, the NIIT applies to individuals who have net investment income and whose modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) exceeds the applicable threshold. 'The trick is to keep an eye on both of these numbers,' Collado said.

For NIIT purposes, MAGI is generally the same as adjusted gross income (AGI). One exception is if you have certain types of foreign income, which can affect the calculation.

Investment income subject to NIIT generally includes taxable interest, dividends, annuities, royalties, and rental income. It can also include taxable gains from the sale of a primary residence that exceed the IRS exclusion limits. Eligible homeowners can generally exclude up to $250,000 in capital gains, or up to $500,000 for married couples filing jointly, provided they meet the applicable ownership and use requirements.

The levy is added on top of regular income tax or capital gains tax, which can range from 0% to 20% for most long-term capital gains, depending on taxable income.

Strategies to Reduce or Manage NIIT Liability

With the end of 2026 approaching, financial experts recommend estimating annual adjusted gross income to determine whether taxpayers are likely to exceed the relevant thresholds. According to Collado, if your income is approaching or exceeds the NIIT thresholds, increasing pretax contributions to a 401(k) or a health savings account could help lower your AGI and potentially reduce your NIIT liability.

Employee pre-tax 401(k) contributions generally need to be made through payroll by 31 December, while eligible HSA contributions for 2026 can typically be made until 15 April 2027. According to financial experts cited by CNBC News, taxpayers may also consider postponing asset sales until the following tax year. However, such decisions should account for longer-term financial objectives rather than immediate tax savings alone.

Market Losses Could Also Offer Tax Relief

Amid recent stock market volatility, Michael Walstedt of Reliant Wealth Advisory said investors could consider tax-loss harvesting. The strategy involves selling investments at a loss to offset capital gains elsewhere in their portfolios. However, taxpayers planning to reinvest the proceeds should be mindful of the wash-sale rule, which generally disallows the tax-loss deduction if they buy a 'substantially identical' asset within 30 days before or after the sale.