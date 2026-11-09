Millions of Americans receiving Social Security retirement and survivor benefits could face a reduction in their monthly payments in 2032 if Congress fails to address the programme's funding shortfall. According to the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund is projected to run out of reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032, leaving enough incoming revenue to cover just 78 per cent of scheduled benefits.

The projection does not mean OASI benefits would stop entirely. However, current and future beneficiaries could receive significantly less than their scheduled benefits if lawmakers do not introduce changes before then.

Why Could Social Security Benefits Be Cut in 2032?

Social Security is funded primarily through payroll taxes and other income, with trust fund reserves helping cover the gap when income falls short of costs. However, the programme's total cost has exceeded its non-interest income since 2010, putting increasing pressure on its reserves.

The 2026 Trustees Report estimates that the OASI Trust Fund will be depleted in the fourth quarter of 2032. Once that happens, continuing programme income is projected to cover only 78 per cent of scheduled retirement and survivor benefits.

This represents a potential 22 per cent shortfall under current law. The Trustees also warn that the percentage of benefits payable could gradually decline further, reaching 62 per cent by 2100 under their intermediate projections.

Who Could Be Affected by the 22% Social Security Cut?

The projected shortfall could affect people who already receive benefits as well as those planning to claim Social Security in the future. Current retirees collecting monthly retirement payments could see their benefits reduced if the trust fund runs out of reserves without legislative intervention.

Future retirees who plan to claim Social Security after the OASI Trust Fund's projected depletion could also receive less than their scheduled benefits. The same applies to eligible surviving spouses and other family members who receive survivor benefits through the OASI programme.

Importantly, the projected 22 per cent shortfall applies to retirement and survivor benefits funded through OASI. It does not represent a blanket reduction across every Social Security programme.

The separate Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Fund is projected to remain able to pay full scheduled benefits throughout the 75-year forecast period ending in 2100.

The 2032 projection applies specifically to the OASI Trust Fund. If the OASI and DI funds were considered together, their combined reserves are projected to be depleted in the third quarter of 2034, when 83 per cent of scheduled benefits would be payable.

What Happens if Congress Fails To Act?

Payroll tax revenue will continue to flow into the programme, allowing it to pay a portion of scheduled benefits.

However, once the OASI reserves are depleted, current law would not provide enough trust fund income to pay all scheduled benefits. Beneficiaries could therefore see their payments reduced to match the income available to the programme.

The Social Security Trustees have stressed that legislative action will be needed to prevent the projected depletion of the OASI reserves.

Could Congress Prevent Social Security Benefit Cuts?

Lawmakers still have time to address the funding shortfall before the projected 2032 depletion date. Potential solutions include increasing payroll tax revenue, changing the amount of earnings subject to Social Security taxes, adjusting benefit formulas or combining revenue increases with changes to benefits.

The Trustees' report also illustrates the scale of the programme's long-term funding gap. One hypothetical scenario estimates that an immediate and permanent 25.2 per cent reduction in scheduled benefits for all current and future beneficiaries, starting in January 2026, would make the combined OASDI programme solvent for the full 75-year projection period, if benefit reductions were used alone.

This is not a proposed policy or a confirmed cut. It demonstrates the scale of the programme's funding gap under one possible approach.

Congress could still introduce legislation to address Social Security's financial challenges, but without action, millions of current and future beneficiaries could receive less than their scheduled payments after the projected depletion of the OASI reserves in 2032.