Robert Jenrick, Member of Parliament (MP) for Newark, and Reform UK's Treasury spokesperson, has proposed raising the UK's Personal Allowance from the present £12,570 to £15,000. It could leave millions of workers with an extra £486 a year in their pockets if introduced after the next general election. The move is part of a wider tax-cutting agenda aiming to ease pressure on household finances. Supporters believe that the additional money could help cover the rising cost of supermarket trips, bills and leisure.

The Personal Allowance is the amount earned before paying income tax. It has been frozen at £12,570 under current government policy and is due to remain at this level until 2031. Critics believe the freeze has contributed to 'fiscal drag', the process where rising wages push more income into taxable brackets without a formal increase in tax rates.

How the Numbers Add Up

The proposed increase would raise the tax-free threshold by £2,430, from the current £12,570 to £15,000. Based on HMRC's current basic income tax rate of 20% in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, it would translate into a potential saving of £486 a year for a basic-rate taxpayer, or £40.50 a month.

The calculation is based on the additional earnings that would move outside the income tax system. If the proposal is approved, households where both adults qualify for the full allowance could receive a combined income tax reduction of £972 annually.

What an Extra £486 Pays For

An additional £40 a month may seem modest, but financial experts say that incremental increases in disposable income help households with daily expenses amid the ongoing pressures of the cost of living.

Alternatively, additional cash can be put towards long-planned leisure activities like travelling. Depending on the destination and time of year, it can cover return flights and accommodation for a budget European city break.

Who Benefits Most

Despite being described as a tax cut for workers, the proposal will have different effects on people.

Those who are earning below £12,570 will not be charged income tax, so raising the Personal Allowance will not affect their take-home pay. As a result, many lower-income workers and pensioners will not directly benefit from the increase in their taxable income.

Individuals earning between £15,000 and £100,000 would receive the full £486 annual saving if they have enough taxable income to use the entire allowance.

Lower-paid workers and pensioners earning between £12,570 and £15,000 could be taken out of paying income tax altogether by increasing the threshold above their annual earnings.

Individuals earning more than £100,000 would receive progressively less benefit. The Personal Allowance is reduced by £1 for every £2 earned above that level before disappearing completely once income reaches £125,140.

A Wider Tax Policy Debate

Supporters argue that increasing the Personal Allowance would allow workers to keep more of their earnings while helping offset the effects of years of frozen tax thresholds.

Critics, however, point to the high cost of the proposal. Reform UK estimates that raising the allowance to £15,000 could reduce Treasury revenues by around £17.7 billion in the first year. This raises questions about how the measure would be funded without spending cuts, borrowing or changes in other parts of the tax system.

For some economists, the proposal benefits many middle-income earners. It provides little direct support for individuals earning below the current tax threshold who are facing the same cost-of-living pressures.

More Than a Tax Cut

Whether the proposal becomes government policy remains uncertain, particularly as the next general election is still ahead. But it has already reignited debate over how the tax system should balance support for workers with the need to fund public services.

Households could find value in an additional £486 a year, not as an abstract tax calculation but as additional spending power. For some, it could mean easing the weekly grocery bill. For others, it could help build a savings cushion, reduce debt or make long-planned travel more affordable.