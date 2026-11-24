A 26-year-old Google employee expects to earn $323,000 in 2026, yet his annual living expenses remain below $20,000. His spending is lower than the approximately $23,700 a full-time worker would earn annually at minimum wage, averaged across all 50 US states.

Charles Broomfield, a Google AI security analyst and YouTuber, keeps costs down by sharing an apartment with four roommates in Washington, DC, walking or cycling instead of driving, and eating most meals at work.

Around $48,000 of his projected income comes from YouTube and a career-coaching business. Since graduating in 2022, he has accumulated approximately $650,000 in investments and expects to reach his $750,000 target within the next year.

How He Discovered the Financial Independence Movement

Growing up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Broomfield learned about saving from his parents, both military veterans, who encouraged him and his siblings to save half of everything they earned. At 17, he discovered the Mr Money Mustache personal finance blog, introducing him to the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, which encourages substantial saving and investing to achieve financial security.

After graduating from Knox College in 2022, he secured a job paying more than $100,000 annually. Although he had approximately $50,000 in savings, he started his FIRE calculations at zero to track his post-college progress.His frugality sometimes went too far. He considered living in a van parked in his employer's garage to avoid rent. However, calculating that a year of van living would advance his retirement date by only a month convinced him the sacrifice was unnecessary.

How He Keeps Annual Expenses Below $20,000

Broomfield's core living expenses totalled $1,477 in August, excluding investments, savings, and tuition repayments. Rent and utilities accounted for $1,098, while his kickboxing membership cost $229. He also spent $59 on discretionary purchases, $48 on Uber journeys, $28 on food, and $15 on insurance. His separate $700 monthly tuition repayment covered a remaining balance of $16,800 under a 0% interest employer plan.

Meanwhile, he invested $17,931 that month, including approximately $7,931 in his 401(k) and $10,000 in a taxable brokerage account. Around 90% of his income went towards savings and investments. Sharing accommodation saves him approximately $1,000 monthly compared with renting a one-bedroom apartment costing more than $2,000 in his neighbourhood. He avoids owning a car, relying on walking, cycling, and public transport. Google also covers his daily Metro commute.

Food costs have fallen from approximately $200 to $70 monthly because he eats most meals at work. He even cycles two miles to save $1 on toothpaste rather than buying it at a nearby Whole Foods.

His Income Has Tripled While Spending Remains Low

Broomfield earned approximately $100,000 in his first year after college, rising to around $120,000 over his first three years. His compensation subsequently reached approximately $200,000 at Amazon Web Services in 2025.

After briefly working at Capital One, he joined Google in 2026, bringing his projected annual income to $323,000. He favours broad-market index funds over individual stocks because he lacks time to research individual companies. He also avoids cryptocurrency because he does not understand what gives it value.

Why Financial Independence Does Not Mean Early Retirement

Broomfield expects to reach $750,000 in investments within the next year, but early retirement is no longer his main ambition. His YouTube business generates enough income in most months to cover his living expenses, and he is considering launching an AI security business. His strategy follows the 4% rule, which suggests withdrawing 4% of a portfolio in the first retirement year and adjusting subsequent withdrawals for inflation. A $750,000 portfolio would provide approximately $30,000 in first-year withdrawals.

Although this could cover his current expenses, he recognises that his financial needs may increase if he starts a family. For now, financial independence means having the freedom to choose where and how he works rather than giving up employment altogether.