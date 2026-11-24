NVIDIA shares surged 31.48% on Wall Street on Monday, 23 November 2026, after the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker lost an estimated $2.75 trillion (£2,100,243,750,000) in market value over 45 days, following weeks of investor uncertainty.

The rally followed NVIDIA's announcement that co-founder Jensen Huang had returned as president, chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that the board reinstated Huang on Sunday, 22 November.

Shares closed at $165.05 (£125.99), compared with $125.53 (£95.82) on Friday, adding approximately $950 billion (£725.27 billion) to the company's market capitalisation. However, questions remain over whether NVIDIA can sustain its recovery amid concerns about the commercial returns on AI investment.

NVIDIA Shares Rebound Following Jensen Huang's Reinstatement

NVIDIA's board had accepted Huang's resignation on 11 November and appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Following Huang's reinstatement, Kress will continue serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

NVIDIA confirmed that its board had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following discussions with the co-founder. Board chair Harvey C. Jones expressed confidence in Huang's ability to lead the company and thanked Kress for overseeing operations during the leadership transition.

The announcement ended a period of uncertainty surrounding the leadership of a company whose graphics processing units underpin much of the computing infrastructure used to develop and operate AI systems.

According to investment commentary published by The Motley Fool on Tuesday, 24 November, analyst Sean Williams estimated that NVIDIA had lost $2.75 trillion (£2.10 trillion) in market capitalisation across 33 trading sessions ending Friday, 20 November.

Williams calculated that the decline exceeded the individual market valuations of 496 companies in the S&P 500 index.

Despite Monday's recovery, NVIDIA shares remained substantially below their record closing price of $239.24 (£182.62), reached on 6 October.

NVIDIA Faces Questions Over the Rising Cost of AI Infrastructure

Beyond NVIDIA's leadership transition, Williams identified the commercial viability of extensive AI infrastructure investments as another source of uncertainty.

He pointed to falling bond prices among several technology and cloud computing companies, including NVIDIA's debt securities maturing in 2060, as a potential indication of investor concerns.

Corporate bond prices can decline in response to higher market interest rates, changing assessments of credit risk or expectations about an issuer's financial performance. Falling prices alone do not establish that a company is struggling to meet its debt obligations.

NVIDIA's latest financial results nevertheless demonstrated continued demand for its products. On 17 November, the company reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion (£88.37 billion), representing a 103% increase from the corresponding period a year earlier.

NVIDIA's Recovery and Lessons From the Dot-Com Era

Williams also compared the enthusiasm surrounding AI with previous periods of technological speculation, particularly the dot-com bubble.

He argued that investors could underestimate the time required for emerging technologies to generate sustainable commercial returns, despite their potential to transform industries.

The historical comparison does not establish that NVIDIA or the broader AI sector will experience an identical downturn.

Williams maintained a favourable long-term outlook for NVIDIA and AI but cautioned against expecting a rapid recovery to record highs. He disclosed that he held no positions in the stocks discussed, although The Motley Fool held positions in and recommended NVIDIA.