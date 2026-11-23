Some Americans collecting Social Security retirement benefits in 2026 may receive $202.90 (£155.21) less each month than their stated benefit. The difference can reflect the standard Medicare Part B premium, which is commonly deducted before money reaches a recipient's bank account, rather than federal income tax.

That distinction matters at tax time. Medicare deductions can reduce deposits without reducing the Social Security benefit amount used to determine whether any portion is taxable.

Why Social Security Payments Can Be Lower

The standard Medicare Part B premium rose from $185 (£141.50) in 2025 to $202.90 (£155.21) in 2026. Not everyone pays that amount: higher-income beneficiaries may pay more, while some people receive help covering premiums.

Consider a hypothetical retiree entitled to $2,071 (£1,583.75) a month. That was the Social Security Administration's estimated average retired-worker benefit payable in January 2026, following a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment.

If the retiree pays the standard Part B premium through Social Security and has no other deductions, the monthly bank deposit would be $1,868.10 (£1,428.58).

Over 12 months at unchanged rates, deposits would total $22,417.20 (£17,150.17) against $24,852 (£19,012.90) in gross benefits. The $2,434.80 (£1,862.73) difference would cover Part B premiums. Someone starting benefits partway through the year would have a different annual total.

Higher-income retirees face a further charge known as the income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA. The first higher-income Part B tier in 2026 brings the monthly premium to $284.10 (£217.38) for individuals with modified adjusted gross income above $109,000 (£83,401.35), or couples filing jointly above $218,000 (£166,777.63). The assessment generally uses 2024 tax information.

Those whose income drops following a qualifying event, such as stopping or reducing work, may request reassessment through Form SSA-44.

Social Security Tax Withholding Is Separate

Federal income tax is not normally withheld automatically from Social Security retirement benefits. Recipients may request withholding of 7%, 10%, 12% or 22% using Form W-4V.

The percentage applies to the monthly payment after applicable deductions. In the example, choosing 12% withholding on $1,868.10 (£1,429.16) would result in about $224.20 (£171.52) being withheld after rounding, leaving approximately $1,643.90 (£1,257.33) deposited, assuming no other deductions.

Declining withholding does not necessarily mean no tax is owed. Depending on their other income, recipients may need estimated tax payments.

Why the IRS Sees a Larger Social Security Figure

Form SSA-1099, generally issued in January for the preceding year, reports gross benefits in Box 3. Box 5 shows benefits after any repayments, not the amount received after Medicare premiums or voluntary withholding.

In the hypothetical full-year example, Box 5 would show $24,852 (£19,006.19) if there were no repayments. That does not mean all $24,852 (£19,005.69) would be taxed.

Federal rules consider other income, tax-exempt interest and half of Social Security benefits. For single filers, key combined-income thresholds are $25,000 (£19,118.88) and $34,000 (£26,001.67); for married couples filing jointly, they are $32,000 (£24,473.44) and $44,000 (£33,664.62). Depending on circumstances, up to 85% of benefits can be taxable.

Suppose the retiree files singly, receives $24,852 (£19,014.39) in annual benefits and takes a fully taxable $30,000 (£22,949.25) distribution from a traditional IRA, with no other income or relevant adjustments. Combined income would be $42,426 (£32,454.83), making $11,662.10 (£8,921.21) of Social Security benefits taxable.

That $11,662.10 (£8,921.21) is income included in the tax calculation, not the tax bill. The eventual amount owed depends on deductions and other applicable tax rules.

Recipients can compare their SSA-1099 with their benefit statements and payment records to distinguish reported benefits from deposits. The records show why a deposit may be lower without the gross benefit amount on the tax form changing.