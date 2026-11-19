Donald Trump's Trump Tower penthouse has been listed for a $391,245.85 (£297,621) New York City pied-à-terre surcharge, more than the annual property-tax charge of $319,421.44 (£242,984) recorded for the Manhattan apartment. The additional levy brings the combined annual amount to $710,667.29 (£540,605), about 2.23 times the existing charge. A Department of Finance statement dated 14 November also lists $550,750.87 (£418,956) as due by 4 January 2027 for the current billing period. That is not the annual total, and the document does not confirm whether Trump has paid.

The statement identifies Trump as owner of Apartment 66N at 721 Fifth Avenue, valued by the city at $6,019,167 (£4,578,780).

The statement lists the annual property-tax charge and $391,245.85 (£297,621) surcharge separately. The levy is about 122.5% of the existing charge.

The apartment is listed as a Tax Class Two condominium unit, placing it in the 6.5% surcharge band for units valued at $5 million (£3.8 million) or more. The 6.5% rate applied to the city's $6,019,167 (£4,578,780) valuation produces approximately $391,245.86, one cent above the official figure.

How Mamdani's NYC Tax Increases Trump's Property Costs

For 2026-27 and 2027-28, the surcharge may apply to condominium and co-operative units valued at $1 million (£760,700) or more that are not used as a primary residence by the owner, a tenant or eligible immediate family.

The rates are 4% for units valued from $1 million to under $3 million (£2.28 million), 5.25% from $3 million (£2.28 million) to under $5 million (£3.8 million), and 6.5% for units valued at $5 million (£3.8 million) or more. Eligible owners could apply for an exemption if the property met the primary-residence criteria. The 2026-27 application deadline was 13 October 2026 and has passed. The city says an exemption may apply when a property is the primary residence of an owner, tenant or eligible immediate family member. Appearing on an assessment roll alone does not establish that a surcharge is payable; the Department of Finance reviews exemption claims.

Trump Floated a Federal Challenge to Mamdani -Backed Tax

Trump criticised the surcharge in August, calling it a 'dangerous' left-wing political experiment and questioning whether the federal government had the legal authority to stop it. Reuters reported that he said he was looking into whether Washington could avert the measure. Mamdani said the city would vigorously defend its position.

The surcharge was not created by the mayor alone. State legislation authorising it took effect on 28 May 2026, and the city is applying it for the 2026-27 tax year, which began on 1 July.

When Trump's NYC Property Tax Bill Is Due

The statement lists $550,750.87 (£418,956) due by 4 January 2027 for the current billing period. It includes the surcharge, property-tax charges and an adjustment, not the annual total. No outstanding charges are recorded, but payment of the new amount is not confirmed.

Trump's apartment is listed in Tax Class Two. The NYC Tax Commission sets 1 March 2027 as the deadline for Tax Class Two owners to file a surcharge appeal challenging both the Department of Finance's residency and market-value determinations. A market-value challenge must also meet that deadline.

The city's 14 November 2026 statement confirms the charge against Trump's apartment; it does not establish whether he has paid or intends to appeal. Notice.news highlighted the figure on Threads, while city records provide the underlying billing details.