A New York man has admitted taking nearly $142,000 (£107,900) in pension payments from his deceased neighbour, exploiting a bank account that continued receiving retirement income for more than four years after the former teacher died.

Danilo Pesce, 60, of Pelham, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree on 2 November 2026. He admitted stealing $141,968 (£107,900) from the pension of Jack Lee Morgan, who died in March 2020 without a living beneficiary entitled to receive the payments.

Pesce had acted as Morgan's caretaker before his death and had been added to his bank account. The case also highlights a practical issue for families dealing with a death: notifying a former employer or the Social Security Administration does not automatically inform every pension provider.

How the Pension Payments Continued for Four Years

Morgan retired from the Pelham school district in 1991. After his death on 12 March 2020, his pension payments should have stopped because he had no living beneficiary. However, the New York State Teachers' Retirement System (NYSTRS) had not been notified and continued depositing $3,497 (£2,660) each month into his bank account.

Pesce began withdrawing money on 17 March 2020, less than a week after Morgan died. According to the investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office, he controlled the account after being added to it while serving as Morgan's caretaker. He had also been added to the deed of Morgan's home in Pelham.

The money was used for maintenance and renovations at the property, where Pesce and his wife lived part-time, investigators found.

NYSTRS discovered Morgan's death in April 2024 and stopped the payments. By then, it had mistakenly paid $171,879 (£130,600) into the account. The system recovered $28,594 (£21,700) in unspent funds, while the amount Pesce admitted stealing was $141,968.

Guilty Plea and Repayment to the Pension Fund

Pesce was arrested on 30 July 2026 and initially charged with grand larceny in the second degree. He later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, before Judge Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court.

He paid $147,000 (£111,700) in restitution to the New York State Teachers' Retirement Fund, including $6,000 (£4,560) in interest, according to Attorney General Letitia James. The announcement did not specify a sentencing date or the punishment Pesce will receive.

James said the theft took advantage of a retirement system relied upon by thousands of teachers and warned that her office would continue pursuing people who steal benefits intended for others.

What Families Must Do When a Retired Teacher Dies

The case highlights why pension providers need to be contacted directly after a member dies. NYSTRS instructs families and representatives to report a retiree's death to the system as soon as possible, providing the person's name, date of death, and membership status.

Its guidance specifically warns that notifying the Social Security Administration or a former school district is not sufficient. Families must contact NYSTRS directly to ensure that any benefits due to eligible beneficiaries can be assessed and payments that should end are stopped.

For relatives managing an estate, this is a separate administrative step that can be overlooked during an already difficult period. Morgan's case shows the financial consequences when a pension provider remains unaware of a death and payments continue into an account accessible to someone else.

NYSTRS lists its retiree death-reporting number as 800-348-7298, extension 6140.