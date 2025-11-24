Authorities have confirmed that Morgan Geyser, one of the two girls involved in the notorious 2014 Slender Man stabbing, has been located and taken into custody in Illinois after fleeing a supervised group home in Madison over the weekend.

The Madison Police Department said they received notice at around 10.34pm on Sunday that Geyser had been found and detained by officers in Posen, Illinois.

Police in Posen confirmed to WMTV that she was located at a truck stop alongside another individual. Madison Police stated there is now 'no longer any need to search for her'.

Geyser, now 21, disappeared from her court-mandated residential placement on Saturday after cutting off her state-issued GPS monitoring bracelet, prompting a multi-agency search and widespread public concern.

How Geyser Escaped the Facility

According to the original investigation, Geyser removed her GPS ankle monitor on Saturday evening and left the group home without staff noticing. The severed bracelet was later recovered, but officials have not confirmed how long she remained unaccounted for before the alarm was raised.

Local police initially searched nearby residential areas before widening the search to neighbouring municipalities and transit routes. State agencies were placed on alert, and the public was urged to report any sightings.

Those efforts have now ceased following confirmation of her arrest in Illinois.

Group Home Had Warned It Was 'Not Equipped' to Supervise Her

Documents reviewed by WMTV revealed that the group home responsible for Geyser's supervision had previously warned state officials that it was 'not equipped to manage her needs' and could not provide the level of monitoring required under her conditional release terms.

It remains unclear why she continued to be housed at the facility despite those concerns. Officials have not said whether alternative placements or enhanced supervision were considered before her disappearance. Both county and state agencies have now launched reviews into how the escape occurred.

Background: The 2014 Slender Man Stabbing

Geyser was 12 years old when she and her classmate Anissa Weier lured their friend, Payton Leutner, into woodland in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and stabbed her 19 times. The pair later told investigators they believed the attack would appease the fictional internet character Slender Man.

Leutner miraculously survived after crawling to a roadside where a passing cyclist found her and called for help.

The case shocked the United States and fuelled global debate about online influence, child psychology and the real-world consequences of digital folklore.

Mental-Health Rulings and Conditional Release

Geyser was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and was committed to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for up to 40 years.

In January 2025, a Waukesha County judge approved a conditional release plan after mental-health professionals testified that she had made substantial progress. Her release required GPS monitoring, strict supervision, regular therapy and medication compliance, with residency in a secure group home.

The facility overseeing her care was responsible for monitoring her daily movements and reporting any breaches immediately.

Oversight Failures Under Review

Court papers have previously highlighted long-standing concerns about Geyser's psychiatric history, including delusional thinking and violent ideation during childhood.

Her unmonitored departure has intensified scrutiny of the supervision protocols in place and whether warnings from staff were adequately addressed. Officials have not confirmed whether disciplinary action or procedural changes will result from the review.

Community Response Following Her Arrest

The re-arrest has brought relief to many in Waukesha County, where the original Slender Man case remains deeply remembered. The family of Payton Leutner previously confirmed they were safe and in contact with authorities.

With Geyser now in custody in Illinois, attention is shifting to questions of accountability within the agencies overseeing her release and the next steps in her legal and psychiatric management.

Authorities say more information will be released once arrangements are made for Geyser's return to Wisconsin and her status under the conditional release order is formally reassessed.