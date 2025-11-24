Federal authorities in Wisconsin are searching for Morgan Geyser after she absconded from supervised accommodation by removing her electronic monitoring device. Geyser, now 23, had been released earlier this year to a low-security group home under court-ordered conditions following psychiatric treatment for her involvement in a high-profile stabbing case. Officials have not confirmed whether she received assistance or where she may now be staying.

Her disappearance was reported when staff discovered she had cut off her GPS ankle monitor while inside the facility. Madison Police said a search is under way and investigators are examining whether she left alone or in the company of another individual. No potential sightings have been reported and authorities have not indicated whether her release conditions will be rescinded.

The incident has reignited public scrutiny of the decision to grant Geyser conditional release, which was contested in court and accompanied by extensive monitoring requirements. It has also renewed discussion of the 2014 case that led to her detention and the legal debate around her gradual reintegration into the community in early 2025.

Background to the Case

According to Biography, Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier were 12 years old when they lured their classmate, Payton Leutner, into woodland in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in May 2014. Leutner was stabbed 19 times and left in critical condition. She survived after managing to reach help nearby. Both girls later told police they believed the attack would appease 'Slender Man', a fictional internet-based character.

In 2017, Geyser was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and was diagnosed with early-onset schizophrenia. She was committed to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute and faced a potential confinement period of up to 40 years. Over the following years, she applied several times for conditional release, but judges repeatedly rejected the requests on the grounds of public safety.

Release and Oversight

In January 2025, a Waukesha County judge approved her fourth request for supervised release, after three psychiatrists testified that she had demonstrated significant improvement and posed a reduced threat. Under the release plan, Geyser was required to continue treatment, take prescribed medication, and live at a supervised group home. She was prohibited from contacting specified individuals and was subject to close oversight by mental health and probation professionals, according to local reports from WTMJ.

The decision drew opposition from prosecutors, who argued that material found in Geyser's possession, including writings with violent themes, suggested ongoing cause for concern. One filing also raised questions about alleged communication with an individual described as a collector of 'murderabilia', according to local media ABC13. Although a motion was lodged to halt the release, revised conditions were ultimately approved.

Community Sensitivities

Initial plans for her supported accommodation triggered objections from Leutner's family, who were concerned that the property was less than 10 miles from their home. Following further review, authorities identified an alternative setting and the revised placement was approved.

Geyser's disappearance has prompted renewed debate about safeguarding and monitoring for high-risk psychiatric patients transitioning into community environments. Officials have not indicated when further updates will be provided, and legal experts note that state authorities are likely to request reinstated detention if she is located. Police have urged anyone with information to contact investigators.