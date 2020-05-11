For years, Capcom's catalogue of fighting games has dominated the gaming landscape and even headlined the biggest annual tournaments. However, shortly after the controversial release of "Street Fighter V," which was received poorly for several reasons, titles from other developers quickly rose in popularity. One of those is a long-running franchise from NetherRealm Studios. After its impressive use of the Unreal 3 engine in previous installments, its back to offer a new entry called "Mortal Kombat II: Aftermath."

The base game was originally released in 2019 and just recently wrapped up its first season of DLC content. Before the announcement of "Aftermath," it was rumoured that a second wave was in order. Early last week, a short teaser trailer was posted online with the full footage revealed a few days after. It confirmed the return of two familiar faces with the addition of a surprise guest character. The roster welcomes the arrival Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop.

Furthermore, "Mortal Kombat II: Aftermarket" also expands the single-player story campaign, which fans are reportedly excited about. GameSpot notes that the aforementioned three will be available on day one. Meanwhile, insiders claim that the expansion will have even more characters added along the way. This is surprisingly the first time NetherRealm Studios included story content add-ons in a DLC package.

Aside from the new fighters, players will receive new stages, friendships, and stage fatalities. So far Deadpool and Soul Chamber have been revealed. Among the aforementioned items, the stages and added game mechanics will be available at a later time after launch. RoboCop is the latest of many guest characters that have been featured in the series with Joker, Terminator T-800, and Spawn for the first season.

NetherRealm Studios is offering three purchase options before the game launches on Friday, May 29. Those who held off from the first release can purchase the "Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection" which includes all content from the first and second season. Another option is to go for the $50 variant for those who only own the base version of "Mortal Kombat 11." Finally, gamers who already own the base game and the first season of DLC can buy the $40 instead.