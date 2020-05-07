Microsoft is preparing to showcase official gameplay videos from third-party developers this week during their Inside Xbox stream. This will be the first time gamers get to see these titles running on the Xbox Series X ahead of the machine's grand introduction. Many speculate that the broadcast might also unveil what the company has planned for June 2020 after this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) was cancelled. Sony, on the other hand, might be making a big move soon to promote the PS5, as indicated by a new leak.

Unlike its rival, the Japanese gaming group is yet to offer a glimpse at the final retail design for the PlayStation 5. Journalists only have images of the dev kits that were exposed late in 2019 to work with. However, insiders purportedly privy to confidential company information claim that major announcements are due to arrive early next month.

The final design for PlayStation 5 will be officially unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog on June 2, 2020 pic.twitter.com/YmBrVnjZ27 May 5, 2020

So far, both Sony and Microsoft confirm that production of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are respectively on track for a 2020 launch. Unfortunately, gaming industry analysts suspect that the COVID-19 health crisis and its effect on manufacturing establishments will lead to shortages this holiday season. This is presumably the reason why pricing and pre-orders have not been revealed until now, as reported by BGR.

PlayStation Official Magazine UK will feature the final design of PlayStation 5 on the front cover of Issue 176, August 2020. The magazine will go on sale digitally in June 2020 and will be available in newsagents and supermarkets in the United Kingdom on June 30, 2020 pic.twitter.com/BV9jEJjbkE May 5, 2020

Twitter user @PSErebus posted a message that read: "The final design for PlayStation 5 will be officially unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog on June 2, 2020." With public press events discouraged amid the ongoing pandemic, online presentations are the safest route for the meantime. Last month, the DualSense controller likewise made its debut via a blog post.

In another tweet, it was even noted that the PS5 will be featured on a gaming magazine cover soon after its big reveal. Many are praising Microsoft for already marketing its new platform as early as now. In 2019, at The Game Awards, it took the gaming industry by storm after the console unexpectedly debuted during the show. All eyes are now on Sony as official hardware specifications clearly show that its system is less powerful than the Xbox Series X.