Fans who have been waiting for any "Mortal Kombat 12" update just got their wish granted. According to the top executive of NetherRealm Studios, the upcoming game could be the developer's next project.

Following the end of support for "Mortal Kombat 11," fans have been wondering what developer NetherRealm Studios would do next. However, Ed Boon, the longtime boss of the company, has seemingly confirmed that the firm's next project would be either "Mortal Kombat 12" or "Injustice 3," according to ComicBook.

The unlikely confirmation happened in a Twitter exchange between Boon and a NetherRealm fan. "Hint for next game?" a fan named Gui asked the NetherRealm boss on the social media platform.

"I3 or MK12," was Boon's brief response, which stands for "Injustice 3" and "Mortal Kombat 12." While the exec did not offer additional information, his response basically confirmed what many fans have been hypothesizing all along.

It appears more likely that "Mortal Kombat 12" will be NetherRealm's next game than "Injustice 3," based on claims that have surfaced over the past year. This is allegedly in part due to Warner Bros. going through a lot of changes over the past year or two, some of which have given rise to reports regarding WB Games selling off NetherRealm. Even though there is no assurance that such a sale would ever take place, NetherRealm as a studio allegedly did not want to be tied to a DC franchise in the event that a deal were to become reality.

"Injustice 3" is the title that would make the most sense to release next, though, based on how NetherRealm has conducted business over the previous ten years. Since the initial release of the first Injustice game in 2013, NetherRealm has alternately worked on the Injustice and Mortal Kombat series. It's unclear whether Injustice 3 will be revealed in the future, but be sure to follow IBT for more updates.