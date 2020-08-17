Olga Freeman reportedly turned herself in after the murder of a young boy believed to be her son, Dylan Freeman. The suspect notified the police about the incident in the early hours of Sunday, August 16. Metropolitan police arrived at the home in Acton, West London, where a young boy was found dead at the scene. Olga was arrested for the murder of the child and she will be appearing in Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday, 17 August.

The 10-year-old boy was discovered deceased in Cumberland Park, W3. The police confirmed that he was dead at the scene, where his body was removed and taken for a post mortem examination. Even though the police have not confirmed the identity of the child, he is believed to be Dylan. The victim is likely the son of celebrity photographer Dean Freeman and grandson of iconic photographer Robert Freeman.

The boy, who was severely disabled, was with his mother in the West London home when the incident took place. Next door neighbour Keith Grindrod reportedly heard a "childish scream" coming from Freeman's home. He recalled the scream being loud enough to wake him up in the middle of the night. As the neighbourhood was silent, he could hear the occupant of the other house move around and eventually leave the property. When he woke up at around 6 am, he saw police vehicles outside his neighbour's home.

Speaking to The Sun, neighbour Gillian Fisher said that Dylan would be seen in a wheelchair being put in a special van to go to school. Other neighbours confirmed that the child was wheelchair-bound and was not seen outside the home most of the time.

The 40-year-old mother, who is originally from Moscow, Russia, was arrested and charged with the murder of the young boy. She is due to appear in Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today. Olga will remain in police custody till she appears in court. The reason behind the crime remains unknown.

Following the incident, Dean released a statement paying tribute to his son. The "beyond devastated" father was in Spain at the time of the incident.