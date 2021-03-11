An Arkansas mother wants her son's teacher at Crystal Hill Elementary School fired for making him pull out toilet paper soiled with faeces with his bare hands.

In an interview with KARK, the boy's mother, Ashley Murry, said she was in disbelief when her son told her what happened at school. She immediately jumped into action and put her child in another class. She also spoke to the school's principal.

"It's degrading for a child so I don't feel like any child should have to go through this. They basically made him go in the toilet and get his feces and the dirty tissue out of the toilet," Murry said adding that the teacher had phoned her to apologise.

"She got on the phone with me and she said she didn't have an explanation, she just knew she was wrong. But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet," she said.

However, the distressed mum wants more than just an apology. She said the teacher "needs to be trained, suspended, or terminated or something" because what she did to her son was "unacceptable." The school has yet to name the teacher but people over at Twitter are pointing fingers.



When asked if the incident had anything to do with her son being Black, she said, "I don't want to say it is or it isn't." The boy's grandmother, Tami Murry, suspects the teacher did it out of pure dislike for him or because of racism. She aired her thoughts on Facebook where she also vented out her anger.

"I want this teacher to never ever do this to another black male student again!!! This child is 5 years old in kindergarten!!! He is a young black male and this was done to degrade him, belittle him, and it will cause him to have anxiety, he keeps telling everyone what happened!!!" she wrote and added, "I don't know if it's racism or pure dislike for him, but something isn't right."

In response, Crystal Hill Elementary School has put the teacher on administrative leave. Likewise, Pulaski County Special School District said in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the reported incident as it goes against the school's efforts to "create an environment where students feel safe and protected."