Mounaïssa Ali, a 17-year-old French teenager who accused her father of rape, was found buried in Brittany on 21 October 2026, months after disappearing near Brest. Her father has since been charged with aggravated murder and remains in custody.

The discovery followed his arrest on 20 October, more than seven months after her disappearance. Brest prosecutor Stéphane Kellenberger stated that the 55-year-old acknowledged his daughter's death during questioning, described striking her during an argument and provided information that led investigators to her burial site.

On 9 November, pupils and staff at the Dupuy-de-Lôme vocational school in Brest, where Mounaïssa studied, gathered to honour her memory. The tribute included a period of reflection and a minute of silence.

Mounaïssa Ali's Disappearance Led Investigators to Châteaulin

Mounaïssa disappeared on 8 March from the area around Le Relecq-Kerhuon, near Brest. According to Kellenberger, her father described an argument that day at the family home and claimed he struck her.

Investigators located a buried body in Châteaulin, in the Finistère department, on 21 October. It was initially believed to be the missing teenager. The burial site was several dozen kilometres (tens of miles) from the family home, and investigators reached it using details the accused provided.

Her father was subsequently placed under formal investigation for aggravated murder and offences involving the alleged abduction and unlawful detention of a minor, and remanded in custody.

His account is part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The circumstances surrounding Mounaïssa's death and the accused man's legal responsibility remain matters for the courts.

Ali Had Raised Rape Allegations Years Earlier

The teenager's allegations predated her disappearance. In November 2024, when she was 15, Mounaïssa disclosed at school that her father had allegedly raped her between the ages of 11 and 14.

Prosecutors also described allegations that medication may have been administered during the assaults. Authorities temporarily placed the family's three minor daughters under protection after the disclosures.

The initial inquiry into those allegations made little progress. Mounaïssa did not wish to discuss the allegations with investigators, while relatives provided no information sufficient to confirm or dismiss her account.

After she vanished, her sisters supported the accusations and described further alleged inappropriate behaviour and sexual assaults by their father.

Ali Case Remains Before French Courts

In April 2026, the father was charged in connection with alleged incestuous rape, sexual assault against a minor, administration of harmful substances and abduction of a minor. He was released under judicial supervision in June.

A separate judicial investigation into kidnapping and unlawful deprivation of liberty opened on 6 July, following Mounaïssa's disappearance. That investigation was subsequently expanded to include aggravated murder.

The October arrest brought investigators new information about where she had been buried, but it did not settle the factual questions surrounding her death. The father remains in pretrial detention, and the charges against him have not resulted in a conviction.

Away from the proceedings, the school tribute brought classmates and teachers together to remember Mounaïssa. Her family was reportedly preparing to return her remains to Mayotte, the French overseas territory where she was originally from, for her funeral.