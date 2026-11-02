A former New Jersey elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct after prosecutors accused her of engaging in sexual activity with a pupil over several years, beginning when he was 11.

Laura Caron, 36, also gave birth to a daughter in 2019, when the boy was 13. According to a probable-cause statement, his sister told investigators that he had claimed to be the child's father

Caron entered a guilty plea to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct on 28 October, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. The plea agreement calls for a five-year term in New Jersey State Prison, although she must first undergo an evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel. The assessment could affect her sentence, and she is scheduled to be sentenced on 8 January 2027.

Allegations Date Back to When Boy Was 11

Caron previously taught fifth grade at Middle Township Elementary School in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, where she had worked for more than a decade. Prosecutors said the investigation began after authorities received information about an alleged sexual relationship between the teacher and a male juvenile who had been living at her residence.

The alleged offences took place between 2016 and 2020, during which Caron was employed at the school. The investigation was conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit.

Caron was initially charged on 15 January 2025 before a grand jury returned an indictment on 17 June that year. The original charges included aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

How the Relationship Came to Light

The investigation reportedly came to light in December 2024 after the boy's father posted on social media that Caron's five-year-old daughter bore a striking resemblance to his son, according to accounts of the investigation.

A probable-cause statement obtained by PEOPLE said the boy's sister told investigators that her brother had claimed to be the father of Caron's daughter. The child was born in 2019, when Caron was 27 and the boy was 13.

Investigators also heard allegations that the boy had stayed overnight at Caron's home, with his parents' permission, before eventually living there with his siblings from 2016 through 2020.

Victim Disputes Allegations Against Former Teacher

The former student has publicly defended Caron, disputing allegations that she groomed or sexually abused him. In an interview with the Daily Mail in February 2025, the then-19-year-old said he had initiated their sexual relationship and wanted the charges against her dropped.

He also expressed frustration over the way Caron had been portrayed in media coverage, saying he did not consider himself a victim. He reportedly regretted the circumstances that led to the investigation, blaming his father's social media post for bringing the allegations to the attention of authorities. His account, however, does not change the outcome of the criminal proceedings or the legal significance of Caron's guilty plea.

The young man also said that he was unable to communicate with Caron because of restrictions imposed as part of her bail conditions. He described the separation as difficult, expressing a desire to speak with her again. The Sun reported that the restrictions included a prohibition on unsupervised contact with the alleged victim.

Under the plea agreement, Caron faces a five-year term in New Jersey State Prison and must forfeit her teaching licence and all future public employment, according to the prosecutor's announcement. Before sentencing, she will undergo an evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel, which could affect the recommended prison term.

Following her imprisonment, she must register under Megan's Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life. She is scheduled to be sentenced on 8 January 2027.