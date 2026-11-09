Jemima Khan Speaks Out on Russell Brand Court Order as Masseuse Says She Was Treated 'Like a Prostitute'
Khan says she faced antisemitic threats after a massage therapist accused Brand of assault, while also alleging violence and coercive control during their relationship
Jemima Khan has defended a harassment injunction obtained with Russell Brand, alleging she faced threatening antisemitic abuse from a massage therapist who accused him of assault. Her statement on X came on Monday, 9 November 2026, as Brand was sentenced in London to 10 years and six months in prison.
The controversy concerns a 2014 encounter at Khan's Oxfordshire home involving massage therapist Szilvia Berki. Khan said the injunction was intended to protect her family, not prevent legitimate complaints about Brand.
She also accused her former partner of violence and coercive control, alleging she called police to remove him from her home during a violent incident in 2014.
Jemima Khan Says Russell Brand Injunction Protected Her Family From Threats
Khan said she arranged a birthday massage for Brand in June 2014, but he changed his mind before the appointment began.
Berki subsequently complained to police, alleging Brand had assaulted her. She later told the High Court she had been treated 'like a prostitute'.
Khan maintained she witnessed nothing inappropriate during the encounter, which she said lasted approximately 30 minutes.
'I was present the whole time he was with [the massage therapist], and I did not see anything untoward,' she wrote.
Thames Valley Police investigated the complaint but concluded there was no case to answer.
According to Khan, Berki subsequently subjected her to repeated antisemitic messages, threatening communications and accusations of criminal wrongdoing.
Khan shared examples of the messages in her statement, alleging they left her fearing for her family's safety.
The 2014 High Court proceedings documented emails and other communications from Berki. The court granted an interim harassment injunction in September 2014, which was followed by a final order in October 2015.
Brand and Khan obtained the injunction against Berki. Khan said she agreed to the proceedings because she feared the alleged harassment would continue. She maintained that protecting herself and her children was her sole motivation.
Jemima Khan Supports Changes to Russell Brand Court Order
The injunction has attracted renewed scrutiny following an investigation by lawyer and journalist Dan Neidle, who questioned restrictions potentially preventing Berki from speaking to police.
Khan said she instructed her lawyer in December 2025 to support varying the injunction so Berki could communicate with police again.
She alleged that Berki's barrister had not responded since May 2026. Khan also said she had been informed that Brand's agreement was required to change the order.
Her statement disclosed further allegations about her relationship with Brand.
'I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse,' Khan wrote.
She said she chose not to pursue charges following the 2014 incident because she feared publicity would affect her teenage children.
Khan also said she had assisted journalists investigating Brand and offered to testify about his alleged abusive behaviour if their reporting faced legal proceedings.
Brand was convicted on 5 November of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Those convictions concern separate incidents and do not establish the truth of Berki's allegation.
Khan welcomed his sentencing, declaring, 'I am glad and relieved that Russell Brand has finally faced justice.'
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