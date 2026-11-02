Sierra LaMar was 15 when she disappeared while walking towards her school-bus stop near Morgan Hill, California, on 16 March 2012. More than 14 years later, the man accused of abducting and killing her faces another murder trial, with opening statements scheduled for 2 November.

Antolin Garcia-Torres was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. However, an appellate court overturned that conviction in February 2026, finding that combining Sierra's case with unrelated attempted kidnapping charges had prejudiced his trial.

Prosecutors are now pursuing the murder case again.

A School Journey That Ended in Disappearance

Sierra vanished on the morning journey to her bus stop near Palm and Dougherty avenues. Investigators alleged that Garcia-Torres kidnapped her, killed her hours later and disposed of her remains at an unknown location.

Her backpack, mobile phone and clothing were recovered near her neighbourhood in the days after she disappeared. Her body has never been found.

Officers and hundreds of volunteers searched the surrounding area. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said after the conviction was overturned that investigators had continued pursuing leads throughout the years since the original verdict. The renewed prosecution therefore returns to a case in which the missing teenager's remains are still unaccounted for.

Why the Original Conviction Was Overturned

The first trial combined the murder charge with allegations that Garcia-Torres tried to kidnap three women in Morgan Hill Safeway car parks in 2009.

The appellate court found the incidents were not sufficiently similar to establish the same intent, and that improperly allowing evidence from the separate cases to overlap had prejudiced the defendant.

'We conclude that the consolidated trial and the improper cross-admission of the charges prejudiced defendant,' the court wrote.

The ruling also restricted the prosecution's approach at retrial. After finding insufficient evidence to support premeditation or a specific intent to kill, the court barred prosecutors from relying on those theories again.

Prosecutors subsequently said the earlier attempted kidnapping cases would be tried separately. The reversal removed the original conviction but did not amount to a finding that Garcia-Torres was innocent of Sierra's alleged killing. The murder allegation remains to be decided in the new proceedings.

DNA Evidence and an Alternative Suspect Argument

The prosecution's case has centred on reported DNA findings linking Garcia-Torres to Sierra's recovered trousers and linking Sierra to his vehicle. Prosecutors have also cited a strand of her hair intertwined with rope found in the car's boot.

Pretrial rulings have changed how that evidence can be presented. Judge Brian Buckelew barred prosecutors from using DNA consultancy Cybergenetics because of its extensive confidential work for the defence. That ruling did not exclude all DNA evidence; analysis from the county crime laboratory remained available.

The defence was also permitted to present testimony about a gold vehicle reportedly driving erratically near the area around the time Sierra disappeared. Garcia-Torres's defence lawyers intend to use that account to argue that another person may have abducted and killed Sierra.

No Established Cause of Death

Buckelew also ruled that the county's chief medical examiner could not offer an opinion on Sierra's cause of death because her body had never been recovered. The retrial must proceed without that evidence, leaving jurors to evaluate the prosecution's allegations through the admissible forensic findings and witness testimony.