Jensen Huang will remain chief executive of Nvidia while its board investigates reports that a foreign intelligence service targeted him. The chipmaker, based in Santa Clara, California, announced the inquiry on Sunday after Huang acknowledged an affair in a memo to employees.

The reports named Alice Huang in connection with a possible Chinese intelligence operation. Nvidia's co-founder had previously described his relationship with her as 'normal'.

Huang did not name the woman in his apology, and allegations linking Alice Huang to Chinese intelligence have not been established.

Nvidia addressed the risk of a breach in its statement. 'While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the board's inquiry will examine all available information.'

Who Is the Woman Linked to Jensen Huang?

Alice Huang is a former executive at Megaspeed International, a company based in Singapore. Earlier reports alleged that she had targeted Jensen Huang. According to those accounts, the US government suspects a Chinese spy agency recruited her.

Megaspeed itself has faced accusations that it smuggled Nvidia chips into China in breach of US export restrictions. Jensen Huang previously told Bloomberg that his dealings with Megaspeed employees were typical of the business relationships he had with many Chinese customers and executives.

Independent Directors to Oversee the Jensen Huang Inquiry

Nvidia's board will appoint a committee of independent directors to oversee the investigation. Those directors will work with outside lawyers. The company described their remit as examining reports that its chief executive 'has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort'.

Huang, 63, described himself as 'deeply sorry' for the affair. 'I was unfaithful to my wife,' he told employees. 'My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.'

He also pledged his support for the investigation, telling staff he was cooperating fully. 'I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security,' he wrote.

Concerns that sensitive information could pass through Nvidia's contacts with China have prompted calls for investigations and closer scrutiny of the chipmaker and its chief executive.

The Trump administration's licensing programme allows Nvidia to ship only part of its product range to China. Even for those chips, import restrictions imposed by Beijing have held back sales.

BREAKING: Nvidia, $NVDA, CEO Jensen Huang sends a company-wide email regarding his recently reported relationship with a Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/NTdoSgaxoy — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 8, 2026

A Company Built Around Jensen Huang

Huang turned Nvidia from a graphics card maker into a supplier of the advanced components that power artificial intelligence systems. He has also become a public advocate for wider adoption of the technology.

Investors have backed Nvidia on the expectation that it will benefit most from spending on AI infrastructure. Its market value reached a record in October before falling amid doubts about how long that spending could continue. The company is due to report earnings later this month.

Huang has organised Nvidia around his role as chief executive. The executives who report directly to him are expected to put his decisions into effect quickly. In his view, that informal structure gives Nvidia the flexibility to respond to rapid changes in technology.

The co-founder has repeatedly spoken of staying in the job for decades.