Thomas John Iovenitti, 40, has been charged with murdering his wife after she was found stabbed to death at their family home in Concord, California, on 23 October 2026. He was out on $1,000 (about £745) bail in an earlier domestic violence case involving her, despite a court order barring him from contacting her or returning to the family residence.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed the murder complaint on 27 October. The charges also include allegations of assault, dissuading a witness and violating a court order, as well as four counts of child endangerment. The couple's three children were in the home when police responded to the incident.

Police Find Couple With Stab Wounds

Concord police officers were called to the 2300 block of Panoramic Drive at about 8.51pm on 23 October after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a man armed with a knife and a woman. Officers spoke with witnesses and attempted to contact the occupants. When no one responded, they forced entry into the property.

Inside, they found Alisha Iovenitti, 39, and her husband, both with apparent stab wounds. Both were unresponsive. Alisha was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to save her life, while Thomas was taken to hospital in critical condition. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that his injuries appeared to be self-inflicted, citing police.

The District Attorney's Office filed a complaint charging Thomas with murder and three other felonies: dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury to a spouse. The assault and corporal injury charges relate to the May case.

Five misdemeanour counts were also filed, including one for violating a court order and four for child endangerment. Three of the child endangerment counts concern the October incident, while the fourth relates to May.

May Bail Decision Preceded Fatal Incident

The earlier case stemmed from an incident on 9 May 2026 involving Alisha. Thomas was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, corporal injury to a spouse and false imprisonment.

At a hearing on 19 May, a judge set his bail at $1,000 (about £745), over the objection of the District Attorney's Office. The court also issued stay-away orders barring him from contacting Alisha or returning to the family home.

The restrictions were still in place when police responded to the Concord residence in October. Prosecutors subsequently included a separate charge of violating a court order in the new complaint. The filing does not, by itself, establish how or when the alleged violation occurred.

Husband Held Without Bail After Murder Charge

The couple had three children, aged 8, 8 and 10. A fundraising campaign has been organised to help cover their housing, food, clothing, transport, counselling, medical care and education. According to the organiser, donations will be held for the children and managed by a trustee.

Thomas remains in custody without bail at the Martinez Detention Facility, a Contra Costa County jail. Prosecutors said he faces a maximum sentence of 29 years to life in prison if convicted. The case is proceeding in Contra Costa County Superior Court.