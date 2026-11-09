A violent parking-lot brawl involving football fans outside Levi's Stadium occurred after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 in their rivalry matchup on Sunday, 8 November.

The brawl has sparked demands for arrests and serious criminal charges after footage appeared to show several people continuing to attack individuals who were allegedly unconscious on the ground.

The 38-second video, which circulated on social media following the San Francisco 49ers' victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, shows multiple men involved in a physical confrontation. One man wearing a white T-shirt and light-coloured trousers is seen lying on the pavement as others continue fighting nearby.

Viral Footage Shows Fans Fighting Outside Levi's Stadium

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, the altercation involved at least seven people in the stadium car park following the rivalry game.

The video shows a confrontation involving several men, with at least one individual appearing to strike another in the head before the person falls to the ground. Other men then turn on the apparent assailant, knocking him down and continuing to hit him until he also appears to lose consciousness.

In the additional footage, a man wearing a white T-shirt and light-coloured trousers can be seen lying on the pavement while people move around him. At one point, individuals wearing red and dark-coloured clothing appear to strike or kick someone on the ground. The man remains motionless for several seconds as the confrontation continues nearby.

Other skirmishes break out in the crowded car park before bystanders appear to intervene and separate those involved.

The Chronicle reported that two people were left unresponsive on the ground in the circulating footage. A witness account also described people cheering, shouting and attempting to intervene.

However, the video does not establish who initiated the confrontation or confirm the identities and medical conditions of those involved. The newspaper also said it could not independently verify the footage or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What a horrific scene outside of the 49ers and Raiders game.



I hope everyone is okay. These fans need to be banned from NFL events for life.

pic.twitter.com/xe8oPyeTYX — NFL Numbers Guy (@NFLNumbersGuy) November 9, 2026

'Lock Them Up': X Users Demand Serious Charges

The footage gained further attention after NFL Numbers Guy shared it on X, describing the incident as a 'horrific scene' outside the 49ers and Raiders game.

The account called for the fans involved to be banned from NFL events for life, but many commenters argued that a stadium ban would not be enough.

Several users focused on the apparent attacks against people who were already down. One commenter wrote: 'They should be arrested for attempted murder', while another questioned why people continued attacking someone who was already unconscious.

A commenter identified as Niner Insider warned that punching or kicking an unconscious person in the head could cause potentially fatal injuries. Another user, Matt Walker, similarly argued that those responsible should face arrest.

Others expressed anger at the apparent violence, with one commenter writing: 'Anyone who hits a downed man is the lowest kind of bitch and inhuman animal.'

The reactions reflected growing demands for accountability, although the comments represent individual opinions rather than an official assessment of the incident or the people involved.

Police Confirm Investigation as Details Remain Unclear

Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson Lieutenant Eric Lagergren confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that officers were aware of the footage and were investigating an assault outside the stadium.

In a statement, Lagergren said the incident was part of an 'active and ongoing investigation', adding that further details could be released as they became available.

It was not immediately established whether the viral footage itself triggered the investigation or whether police had received a separate report of an assault.

The department asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police at 408-615-4700. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 408-615-4847.

The brawl occurred after the 49ers secured a 38-17 victory over the Raiders in a game that began at 1:25 p.m.

Despite the video circulating widely, the report did not confirm any arrests or charges. The identities of those involved and the condition of the people who appeared unresponsive also remained unclear.

As police continue investigating, the footage has fuelled calls for accountability, with viewers particularly concerned about the apparent attacks on individuals who were already lying on the ground.