A disturbing video purportedly showing 16-year-old Leslibeth Anahí García Farías being threatened with a firearm has surfaced following her murder in Pasaje, Ecuador. The footage circulated online after police discovered her severed head outside César Fadul Coliseum on Saturday, 24 October 2026.

SHOCK in Ecuador as 16yo TikToker's HEAD is found in bag



Mysterious video of gun pointed at her head circulates online after grisly murder



Authorities have yet to confirm details of Leslibeth Anahi Garcia Farias' murder or video's connection to it



Her body remains missing pic.twitter.com/Y2RyU5LQ2q — RT (@RT_com) October 26, 2026

The discovery prompted an investigation by Ecuador's National Police, which also recovered a threatening pamphlet near the teenager's remains. Authorities have not confirmed when the video was recorded, who filmed it or whether it is connected to her killing.

Leslibeth Anahí García Farías Appears Threatened in Disturbing Video

The footage reportedly shows the teenager facing threats from an armed individual while being made to speak towards the camera.

In the recording, she can reportedly be heard saying, 'Esto me pasa por regalona', a Spanish phrase whose meaning depends on context.

The circumstances surrounding the statement remain unclear. Authorities have not established whether she was speaking under coercion or whether the recording documents events immediately preceding her death.

The video has attracted attention online, particularly because it emerged shortly after the discovery of her remains.

However, its circulation does not establish who killed Leslibeth or whether the person threatening her was involved.

Investigators have yet to confirm the recording's authenticity, date or location. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify its connection to the murder.

Police Investigate Leslibeth Anahí García Farías' Murder in Pasaje

According to Ecuadorian police reports, Leslibeth's head was discovered inside a black bag at approximately 7am on 24 October.

The remains were found outside César Fadul Coliseum in Pasaje, a canton in Ecuador's El Oro province.

Officers also recovered a pamphlet containing threats against people accused of sharing information with rival criminal organisations.

Investigators are examining whether the message was connected to the killing.

Police have not established that Leslibeth was involved in criminal activities or that she provided information to any organisation.

The teenager had no criminal record and attended the Pasaje Technical Educational Unit, according to police.

Authorities have also not confirmed whether she received threats before her death or identified a motive for the attack.

Search Continues for Leslibeth Anahí García Farías' Missing Remains

As of Sunday, 25 October, investigators had not located the rest of Leslibeth's body.

Specialists from Ecuador's National Directorate of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Extortion and Kidnappings, known as Dinased, are examining evidence alongside forensic officers.

Investigators collected biological samples and other materials that could help establish where the teenager was killed and identify those responsible.

Meanwhile, reports indicate Leslibeth had previously shared social media videos showing herself singing and dancing.

These glimpses of her life have circulated alongside the disturbing footage, although their relevance to the investigation remains unestablished.

No arrests had been officially reported in the latest available accounts.

Investigators must still determine whether the circulating video, threatening pamphlet and recovered evidence point towards the same individuals.

The location of the remaining body parts, the circumstances of Leslibeth's death and the identity of those responsible remain unresolved.