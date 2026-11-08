Judge Richard Wetzel delivered the verdicts at Knox County Common Pleas Court on Friday, 6 November, after finding the testimony of three women credible. Keesee could face life in prison on the rape convictions and remains free on bond pending sentencing on 8 January 2027.

Judge Finds Women's Testimony Credible

The convictions comprised 11 counts of rape of a child under 13, 11 counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Wetzel recounted testimony describing abuse at several locations over a number of years while delivering his decision.

Defence lawyer Sam Shamansky challenged the women's credibility, but Wetzel rejected those challenges and described one woman as credible and resolute throughout her testimony. The women had connections to Faith Life Church, founded by Gary and Drenda Keesee in New Albany, although none of the offences occurred on church premises.

Tim Keesee Describes Earlier Family Conversations

Tim Keesee testified that his younger brother had confessed to the alleged abuse involving several victims and that he had discussed previous abuse with their parents, Gary and Drenda. He said he asked them to keep Tom away from children at Faith Life Church before allegations became public in 2025.

🚨BREAKING: Knox County Commissioner Drenda Keesee, a MAGA Republican elected in 2024, is under fire after her son Gary “Tom” Keesee Jr. was found guilty on all 27 counts of s*xually abusing children, including 11 r*pes.



Multiple witnesses at trial — including family members… pic.twitter.com/eDIgMtv8iR — Reich-Wing Watch (@ReichWingWatch) November 8, 2026

'My mother asked if I was a part of it and if I knew what had been occurring,' Tim testified. The defence presented a 2011 performance review signed by Tim that contained no reference to sexual assault concerns, using the document to challenge his account.

Family Testimony Addresses Earlier Disclosures

Polly Patten testified that she knew about abuse before 2025 but learned its extent after a woman sent the family a note. 'When I spoke with her, she made it seem like Drenda Keesee knew about the assault,' Patten said, describing her understanding rather than a disclosure she had personally witnessed.

Gary Keesee Sr denied knowing about sexual abuse at the church. He acknowledged that his son had mentioned one woman's allegations but said his son told him 'nothing was going on', distinguishing what he said he had heard from accepting that abuse had occurred.

Republican Chair Calls for Keesee's Resignation

Knox County Republican chairman Fred Dailey demanded Drenda's resignation hours after the convictions, citing testimony about her alleged knowledge of her son's actions. The Knox County Republican Party separately accused her of failing to fulfil her duties, claiming she had missed 21 commissioner meetings during 2026.

Drenda did not testify at the trial, and Knox Pages said she did not respond to its requests for comment. The party accused her of failing to disclose her son's actions, but that accusation was not a finding made by the court.

Keesee Awaits Sentencing on Bond

The case initially involved 32 charges, but five concerning a fourth woman were dropped in October after she was unable to complete her testimony, leaving 27 charges for Wetzel to decide. Keesee did not testify during the bench trial, and the defence argued that the women had coordinated a smear campaign against him.

Wetzel retained Keesee's existing bond conditions, including GPS monitoring and restrictions prohibiting contact with the victims, while ordering a presentence investigation ahead of sentencing. The verdicts concerned Keesee Jr and did not determine precisely what either parent knew about the individual allegations or when they learned of them.