Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho isn't happy about the latest development that saw Manchester City's European ban overturned. In response to the verdict, the 57-year old Portuguese said that the "circus" of Financial Fair Play should end.

Earlier this week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned City's two-year European ban that was originally imposed because of "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play.

Mourinho said, "Consistency I like, clarity... I don't like doubts. That is the only thing that disturbs. My opinion about FFP doesn't change, like my opinion on VAR. When I said a few years ago I like the concept, I like the concept. What I don't like is the interpretation of it, the people with the tools they have at their disposal. And Financial Fair Play is the same thing. When I say it should finish, it is not because I do not agree with the basic principle. It's because I don't agree with the circus."

Mourinho isn't the only leading coach to question the fairness of UEFA's rules. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also raised concerns about the clarity of UEFA's regulations. However, neither Klopp nor Mourinho spoke directly about City and the lifting of its European ban.

According to BBC, Klopp had previously said that he doesn't want Manchester City to lose money but UEFA's rules should apply to everyone. He also pointed out that clubs with lots of money will eventually prove influential if uniformity of regulations isn't maintained.

Manchester City, who have won the last two consecutive Premier League titles, are now standing in second position in the Premier League behind Liverpool.

Prior to the latest clearance from CAS, City was declared guilty of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions." The club was initially fined 30 million euros (£26.9 million). But now following their appeal, the Sky Blues will only have to pay a penalty of 10 million euros (£9 million). CAS also mentioned that Man City failed to "cooperate with UEFA authorities."

After City's ban was lifted, their manager Pep Guardiola said that his club "deserves" an apology from those who said that they were lying and cheating. The 49-year old Spaniard would definitely be eager to help his club succeed in the European competitions.

Manchester City awaits their round-of-16 home encounter against Real Madrid in this year's Champions League. The Premier League side is leading 2-1 after their first leg in Madrid.