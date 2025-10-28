A widely followed YouTube creator, Michael David Booth, known online as 'Mr Crafty Pants', is at the centre of a criminal child exploitation investigation that has shocked both his followers and his local community.

Booth, 39, from the Norton Commons area of Kentucky in the United States, built an audience of almost 600,000 subscribers by posting arts and crafts tutorials and family-friendly content. His sudden arrest in August 2025 has raised concerns about online safety, the reliability of content sharing platforms and the blurred boundaries between creators and their audiences.

Police allege that Booth possessed and distributed indecent images of children through a social media messaging app. He faces multiple counts of possessing and distributing material portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He remains presumed innocent while the case proceeds.

Who is 'Mr Crafty Pants'?

According to arrest records reported by US outlets, Booth was detained after investigators traced a social media account on the messaging app Kik that was allegedly used to share explicit images of minors. The files are said to have included several photographs of children under 12 and teenagers under 18, reportedly shared more than a dozen times between 4 and 7 August 2025, according to The Sun.

Booth was charged in Kentucky with possessing and distributing indecent images of children. His bond was set at about $150,000 (around £120,000), and his YouTube channel has since become inactive, according to the New York Post.

How Police Traced Him

The investigation began when Kik flagged an account for suspected child abuse imagery in late August 2025. According to police reports cited by Live5News, subpoenaed IP logs linked the account to Booth's address in the Prospect area of Kentucky.

After the link was confirmed, Booth was arrested on 22 October and charged with nearly 30 counts of distributing and possessing indecent material. Court records show he pleaded not guilty during his first appearance in Jefferson County District Court on 23 October, according to the Daily Mail. He was placed under home detention without internet access pending further proceedings. Police said digital logs and IP tracing were key to connecting the material to his devices.

Implications for Influencers

Prosecution of Michael Booth, the social media creator known as 'Mr Crafty Pants', has prompted fresh scrutiny of how platforms police creators who attract large under-18 audiences. Local reporting describes Booth's channel as family-focused DIY and crafts content with hundreds of thousands of followers, and investigators say material tied to a Kik account led police to his home.

Campaigners and academics have renewed calls for stronger safeguards on messaging apps such as Kik, which allow anonymous registration and limited age verification. The incident has intensified debate about whether technology companies are doing enough to detect illegal material and cooperate with law enforcement.

A Continuing Investigation

Local residents and members of the crafting community expressed shock at the arrest, describing the news as deeply troubling. For some followers, it has underscored how little is often known about the people behind online personas.

The case remains active, and Booth is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Its outcome may influence how regulators and platforms approach influencer accountability and the protection of young viewers online.