Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson was arrested in Sugar Land, Texas, on 26 October 2025. Police detained the 40-year-old at around 9:30 am for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Records from Fort Bend County Jail confirmed the arrest, marking another troubling moment in the athlete's long legal history.

Peterson, once celebrated for his dominance on the field, now faces renewed public attention for his continued brushes with the law. His latest incident adds to an already controversial past involving child abuse, domestic violence, and repeated alcohol-related offences.

Adrian Peterson Arrested in Texas

According to CNN, Sugar Land police confirmed that Adrian Peterson was taken into custody on Sunday morning in the Houston suburb. He was later booked into Fort Bend County Jail, where he awaited a meeting with a judge scheduled for 27 October regarding bail.

As per the authorities, officers stopped Peterson after observing erratic driving behaviour. He was found under the influence and in possession of a firearm. Peterson, a Texas native from Palestine, remained cooperative during the arrest. A police spokesperson told local media that he was apprehended without incident.

This latest arrest came less than seven months after a similar offence earlier in the year.

Peterson Faces DWI, Gun Charges

Peterson faces two separate charges: driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police said he was arrested at the scene after failing sobriety checks. His weapon was confiscated by officers during the investigation.

Fort Bend County officials confirmed that Peterson would be eligible for bail after appearing before a judge. Authorities have not released details about the firearm involved or Peterson's blood alcohol level.

Not The First Time He Was Arrested in 2025

This is the second time that Peterson has been arrested in 2025. Earlier this year, in April, Peterson was arrested in Minnesota for driving while impaired. He was pulled over after speeding at 83 mph in a 55 mph zone, shortly after attending a Minnesota Vikings draft event. Tests later revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.14 per cent, nearly double the legal limit, as reported by TMZ.

Minnesota police detained him and charged him with DWI. That case was still pending when his new Texas arrest occurred, raising further concerns about his ongoing conduct.

Peterson's Crime History Resurfaces

Peterson's arrest has once again drawn public attention to his extensive criminal record, which dates back more than a decade.

In 2014, he faced a felony child abuse charge for disciplining his four-year-old son with a switch. He later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of reckless assault. The NFL suspended him for the remainder of that season and reinstated him in 2015 after he completed counselling.

In 2022, he was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport following a dispute with his wife. Though no charges were filed, Peterson agreed to undergo domestic violence and alcohol counselling.

The recent Texas incident adds yet another layer to his ongoing legal issues, painting a picture of repeated trouble involving alcohol and aggression.

From NFL MVP To Disappointment

Peterson enjoyed a remarkable 15-year NFL career across seven teams, most famously the Minnesota Vikings. In 2012, he won the NFL MVP award after rushing for 2,097 yards, placing him among the league's all-time greats. His 14,918 career rushing yards rank fifth in NFL history.

However, many fans have expressed disappointment over his continued legal problems. While once hailed as one of the sport's greatest running backs, Peterson's repeated arrests have overshadowed much of his athletic legacy.

His latest detention in Texas now raises questions about whether redemption is still possible for the former NFL star.