Mia Sorety Ignites Sherrone Moore Cheating Rumours

Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is facing mounting scrutiny as cheating rumours continue to swirl, following claims from OnlyFans creator Mia Sorety that the married coach privately flirted with her online.

The allegations emerged just hours after Moore was fired by the University of Michigan on 10 December for what officials described as an 'inappropriate relationship' with a staff member and shortly before he was arrested in an unrelated assault investigation, compounding an already explosive scandal.

Moore All Over Mia Sorety's DMs

Sorety said Moore contacted her on Instagram. She said he 'slid into' her messages and tried to flirt with her. She also stated he acted as if he wanted to 'risk it all' despite being married.

What comes to your mind first? pic.twitter.com/ozG5tUK2yl — Mia Sorety (@miasoretyirl) November 12, 2025

Sorety said on X: 'I wasn't surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model.' She later agreed with a user who said she was only 'one of the many women he had such exchanges with.'

Her posts followed reports showing Moore followed many swimsuit and fitness models online. He also followed Sorety's account.

Screenshots circulating online suggested he tracked several influencers, including pages such as Michellelovesfootball and Fitbyjeannie. Reports also noted he once attended a well-known Kentucky Derby party hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2018.

What To Know About Mia Sorety

Sorety is an OnlyFans model and fitness influencer. She has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Her content includes fitness clips, modelling photos, and lingerie shoots. She often interacts with her followers and speaks openly about her experiences online.

She said Moore's messages did not surprise her, hinting that he regularly contacted women. Her comments suggested she believed his behaviour was a pattern. She became part of the wider scandal once Moore's messages to her surfaced publicly.

Sorety Ignites Cheating Rumours With Paige Shiver

The rumours intensified because Moore was also linked to Shiver, a Michigan staffer. Shiver, 32, worked as his executive assistant. She joined the programme in 2022 and was promoted in 2024. She graduated from Purdue and is the daughter of Jeff Shiver, a long-time Chicago Bears scout.

Shiver was diagnosed with Pompe disease in 2015 during her junior year of university. She once wrote that 'Every day is a battle' when speaking about the condition.

When the rumours grew online, Shiver removed her public accounts. Her Instagram went private, and her LinkedIn and X profiles were deleted. The university has not confirmed she was involved, and several online claims remain unverified.

Michigan's athletic director, Warde Manuel, announced Moore's dismissal, saying: 'U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately.' The school cited 'credible evidence' of a policy-violating relationship.

Moore's Career Downfall

Moore had been considered a rising coach at Michigan. He served as offensive coordinator before becoming head coach for two seasons. His contract was reportedly worth $30 million (£22.48 million).

The scandal unfolded quickly. An early tip did not yield results, but new evidence on 10 December led to his immediate dismissal. His online behaviour, including following many young women and influencers, also increased scrutiny.

Moore Now in Custody

Moore was detained in Saline and transferred to the Pittsfield Township police on 10 December. Officers responded at 4:10 pm to a location on Ann Arbor–Saline Road for an alleged assault.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail. They said the case did not pose a threat to the community.

Moore is currently held at the jail while prosecutors review potential charges. Police have not released further details as the investigation remains ongoing.