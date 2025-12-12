The sudden dismissal of University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has triggered intense online speculation about the unnamed staff member referenced in the decision. With the university withholding the individual's identity, attention has shifted to Paige Shiver, an executive assistant in the athletics department whose name has circulated widely on social media.

Public interest has been driven partly by Shiver's recent move to restrict her social media accounts, alongside payroll records showing a significant rise in her salary during Moore's tenure. These details, though not linked to any official statement, have been adopted by online commentators attempting to identify the staff member involved.

The absence of confirmed information has allowed unrelated rumours to surface, including claims that Shiver is pregnant. No credible outlet has verified these allegations, and the university has not addressed speculation surrounding her.

Who Is Paige Shiver? The Staffer in the Spotlight

Shiver joined Michigan's football operations staff in 2022 and became executive assistant to the head coach in 2024. US media have identified her as the daughter of Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver, but the university has provided no comment on her background. After Moore's dismissal was announced, Shiver's accounts on Instagram, LinkedIn and X were set to private or deactivated, increasing public interest as users searched for clues about the unnamed employee in the university's statement.

Despite this attention, the University of Michigan has not identified Shiver as the staff member involved in the conduct that led to Moore's removal. No police documents, employment filings or established news organisations have confirmed any link between her and the internal investigation. Her emergence as a central figure stems primarily from online speculation rather than verified information.

Salary Rise Draws Attention

Public payroll records show that Shiver's salary increased from around $58,025 (approximately £43,300) to roughly $90,000 (approximately £67,200) during Moore's time as head coach, an uplift of about 55 per cent without a documented change in job title. The timing and scale of the rise have prompted scrutiny from critics who argue that it merits further examination.

However, large US universities frequently adjust pay for reasons including performance, workload or retention, and the University of Michigan has not commented publicly on the change. No verified evidence links the rise to any personal relationship or misconduct. While the figure is unusual for a short period, the increase alone does not establish wrongdoing.

Pregnancy Claims Unproven

Among the most widely circulated allegations is that Shiver is pregnant with Moore's child. These claims appear to have originated from anonymous posts on platforms such as X, TikTok and Reddit and have not been corroborated by any reputable news source. Neither the university nor Moore has commented on the rumour.

The university's announcement of Moore's dismissal made no reference to pregnancy or any personal matters relating to the unnamed staff member. Available evidence indicates that the claim is speculative and unsupported.

A Developing Situation

For UK readers less familiar with the scale of US college sport, the controversy illustrates the level of public scrutiny surrounding major athletics programmes, which often operate with budgets and attention comparable to professional clubs. In such an environment, gaps in official information can quickly give rise to unverified claims.

At present, the only confirmed facts are Moore's dismissal and the university's statement that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an unnamed staff member. All other claims, including the suggestion that Shiver was involved or is pregnant, remain unverified. Until further details emerge, much of the discussion will continue to rely on conjecture rather than evidence.