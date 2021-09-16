Awoman in India has admitted that she strangled her 10-month-old son to death while the infant was unwell, police said.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Priyanka from Sairpur village in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested and presented before a court on charges of murdering the infant, police said Tuesday, as reported by Free Press Journal.

The police were alerted about the incident Saturday night and the officers responded immediately. Upon arrival, they found the infant dead with noose marks around its neck. The child's body was sent for an autopsy Sunday and the police began an investigation.

Priyanka initially denied killing the child and said the baby was found dead after she left him alone for five minutes. However, Priyanka appeared scared and kept changing her statements, Additional Superintendent of Police Anju Lata Patel was quoted as saying by news outlet Granthasala.

Eventually, Priyanka said her son was unwell and admitted that she decided to kill the child as she was troubled by his frequent vomiting and diarrhea. She told the police that she made a noose with a piece of cloth and strangled the child with it.

Last month, a New Zealand mother was convicted for poisoning her infant son while the child was hospitalised due to an infection. The unidentified woman from Aukland admitted to deliberately mixing antidepressants, pharmaceutical eye drops and nasal spray to the infant's milk while the premature boy was hospitalised due to bronchitis. The infant suffered permanent brain damage and was put in an induced coma.

The woman initially said she did not know why she committed the crime. But later she revealed she wanted to relieve herself of the parenting duties and bring attention to herself. The court also heard that the woman had a history of mental illness, alcohol abuse, gambling and an anti-social disorder. The court sentenced her to 11 months of home detention after she pleaded guilty earlier this year.