"Nancy Drew" episode 16 comes closer to resolving one of the prime mysteries of season 1. The CW's latest teenage detective show unfolds important aspects of Nancy and her team's investigation and possibly the connection between the murders of Lucy Sable and Tiffany Hudson's death. The synopsis for the said segment is out and here is what we know.

In the last episode, Nancy finds out that Tiffany had hidden a recording of a video that was made several months before she died. Even though the recording is interrupted, Nancy figures that Tiffany might have got herself killed for investigating Lucy Sable's death.

"Nancy Drew" episode 16 is titled "The Haunting of Nancy Drew" and the title would suggest this chapter of the series revolves around our heroine and her connection to the two murder mysteries. It may also unravel why the police chief tried to pin the murder on Nancy.

According to the official synopsis, without losing time, Nancy delves deeper into Lucy's murder case. She implements all of her best detective techniques including forensic evidence, observation, and question and answer on Lucy's associates. And finally, Nancy is able to unfold the events of the night Lucy died. But is this the end of it all? As she unwraps the mystery, she discovers long-buried secrets after 19 years. Even though she may have found her frantic investigation fruitful, parts of it leave her devastated with the truth she discovers.

Fans are informed the promo for the upcoming episode is yet to be released. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 15 which will see Nancy connect with the supernatural in an attempt to bring out her father's truth. All of this happens just in time for Carson's hearing.

Directed by Ruben Garcia and written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz, "Nancy Drew" episode 16 airs Wednesday, March 11 on The CW.