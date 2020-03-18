The CW's latest mystery drama based on television series "Nancy Drew" is not airing this week. Fans will be disappointed to know that they will have to wait longer than expected for highly anticipated episode 17.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Nancy Drew" episode 17. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The last-aired episode saw Nancy solve Lucy's murder mystery and is baffled with the findings. No one saw the twist coming that reveals Lucy commits suicide and she is Lucy and Ryan's biological daughter.

With so many unexpected twists, viewers can expect a lot of exciting developments when "Nancy Drew" episode 17 airs. It is expected to pick from where it left and feature the aftermath of the big revelations of the season. However, Nancy is yet to solve the mystery of Tiffany's death and how is it related to Lucy's death.

While the show is on a brief hiatus, when it returns, the show is expected to piece the puzzle surrounding her father. Also, viewers can expect to learn more about Nancy and Carson's relationship.

Fans are informed that very little is known about Nancy Drew episode 17. The network is yet to reveal the synopsis as well as the title. Nevertheless, a promo was released earlier this week suggesting how the new revelation leaves Ryan Hudson rattled. He tries to find answers as to why Lucy Sable was haunting him. There is no doubt that he regrets knowing that Lucy died thinking he abandoned her.

Meanwhile, in an interview with TV Line, executive producer Noga Landau, and Melinda Hsu Taylor teased what is coming next. The executive producers suggest that episode 17 will focus on Ryan's reaction on learning that he is Nancy's biological father. Meanwhile, things are about to get "very rough" for Carson and Nancy in future episodes.

As for solving the mysteries, there is no way to know when it actually happens.

"We've set a precedent on the show where you never know when the case is going to get solved. It's not always the finale. Sometimes it's earlier than that, and a whole new case will begin," said the EP.

"Nancy Drew" episode 17 airs Wednesday, April 8 on The CW.