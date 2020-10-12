"Nancy Drew" season 1 ended with a massive cliffhanger leaving fans clamouring for more. With production being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, season 2 seems far far away. However, the crew and cast members virtually participated in The New York Comic-Con panel and dished out some interesting details from the upcoming installment.

According to Deadline, "Nancy Drew" stars Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Scott Wolf (Carson Drew), Alex Saxon (Ace), Leah Lewis (George Fan), Maddison Jaizani (Bess Marvin), Tunji Kasim (Ned "Nick" Nickerson) and Riley Smith (Ryan Hudson) joined showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor for the discussion. During the conversation, the panelists reportedly talked about some memorable moments from the series' first season and what's coming next for season two.

Executive producer and creator Landau promised new characters and new faces for "Nancy Drew" season 2. While some of them will be inspired by the books, others will be created only for the show. "There are a couple of characters that we know from the Nancy Drew universe from the books," Landau said. "There are also characters who will only exist in this show."

"Nancy Drew" premiered nearly a year ago, in October 2019. The show revolved around Nancy Drew and friends' investigation of a ghostly mystery surrounding the murders of Tiffany Hudson and Lucy. The show involved lots of supernatural elements and it appears it will continue to do the same when it returns for its sophomore year. In fact, the show makers are taking things to the next level and involving paranormal elements for season 2.

"We know we have the Alglaeca because she's not going away easy — if at all," she added. "Then we have a whole bunch of new ones along the way because Horseshoe Bay is a little bit haunted and we're going to dig deeper and deeper into layers of this place and see more and more of the things that hide in the shadows."

Moreover, the show will explore the "new phase" of Nancy and her adopted father Carson. The show is expected to resume production in Vancouver after receiving a clean chit following the COVID-19 testing for the cast and crew.

"Nancy Drew" Season 2 is slated to premiere in January 2021 on The CW.