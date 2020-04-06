Naomi Campbell has shared a horrific account of the impact of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom, as she revealed she has lost people known to her to the pandemic every day for the entire week.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Naomi Campbell shared that she did not even get time to mourn or be there for her loved ones, and said she believes the situation is only going to worsen in the upcoming weeks. Sharing a selfie, the supermodel spoke about the impact COVID-19 had on those close to her and said that the next two weeks are going to be toughest yet.

The 40-year-old wrote: "Going into week 4, these next 2 weeks are going to be toughest yet, every day this week we lost someone I know, there is no time to mourn or being able to be there for their loved ones."

Encouraging her followers to stay strong and positive during these testing times, the businesswoman wrote: "PLEASE KEEP THE FAITH STRONG!! Breathe, rest and reset. Keep your spirits high and your attitude positive! Sending love. #SelfieSunday"

Campbell has been using her social media accounts for the past few weeks to spread awareness about COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by coronavirus. She was one of the many celebrities who paid tribute to frontline workers by holding placards that read "#ThankYouNHS, OurNHSPeople," and also participated in #SafeHandsChallenge, to urge her followers to keep washing hands as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the actress wrote: "I'm joining the #SafeHandsChallenge with

@WHOAFRO & @MoetiTshidi. #StayAtHome and wash your hands PROPERLY. Here's how I do it. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy. #NaomiAfrica"

The "Empire" actress earlier spoke to Access Hollywood about the pandemic and insisted: "We can use this time to soul-search and reflect. We can't come out the same way. We must not come out the same way."

"We are in fear, of course we're in fear. We have something that we're not clear of it. We're learning what this beast is and we have to learn about it like we learn about anything else and right now, it's at the forefront of all our minds," she added.