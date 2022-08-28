Cristiano Ronaldo is currently still a Manchester United player, and even came off the bench to play in the club's 1-0 victory over Southampton this weekend. However, it is believed that he is still looking for a way to move to a club that offers Champions League football this season. The latest reports suggest that he is going for a "Hail Mary" pass with Serie A Side SSC Napoli.

The end of the summer transfer window is just a couple of days away, and so far, no concrete negotiations have been reported when it comes to Ronaldo's transfer.

Sporting Portugal is always eager to welcome Ronaldo back home, but it is easier said than done considering the financial outlay involved in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich have firmly ruled out a move for various reasons, but now Napoli is reportedly showing interest. According to Marca, the club has sent feelers to get in touch with super agent Jorge Mendes.

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio claims that Napoli are looking into the possibility of selling one of their more valuable players in order to make room for Ronaldo. Victor Osimhen has been given a price tag of over 100 million euros, and if he is sold, then Ronaldo may soon find himself back in Italy.

However, it is quite clear that it won't be easy to find a club willing to part with that much money so late in the transfer window. Likewise, Napoli are not necessarily too keen on letting go of such a big asset either.

If that sale somehow happens, the club will still require Ronaldo to accept a massive pay cut. The club is not necessarily struggling, but they are not willing to cover the salary that Ronaldo is expecting.

Other than Napoli, there are no solid options for Ronaldo at the moment, and he may very well find himself with no choice but to stay with Manchester United for the remainder of his contract. The club had a terrible start to the current campaign, but they have now been able to string together back-to-back victories. It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old will find a way to leave or if he will end up with no choice but to get behind Erik ten Hag's program.