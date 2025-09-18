NASA scientists have expressed concern after detecting an unexpected surge in solar activity, reversing decades of decline in sunspots and solar wind. The discovery suggests the Sun is entering a more active phase than experts had anticipated.

The change could have far-reaching consequences on Earth, from interruptions to satellites, power grids and radio systems to more frequent sightings of the Northern Lights at latitudes much further south than usual. For people in the UK, this may mean auroral displays visible in northern England and Scotland, making a rare natural spectacle more common.

Solar Activity on the Rise

Research from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory shows solar activity has been climbing since around 2008, following a long period of weakening. Scientists had predicted a quiet cycle comparable to historic 'solar minima', but instead the Sun is intensifying.

Sunspots, the dark and magnetically active patches on the Sun's surface, are one of the main indicators of this trend. They are often linked to solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These powerful bursts of charged particles can travel across the solar system, and NASA warns they are likely to become more frequent as the Sun approaches a peak in its current cycle.

How Earth Could Be Affected

A more active Sun increases the risk of so-called space weather events with direct consequences on Earth. Geomagnetic storms triggered by CMEs can disturb the planet's magnetic field, creating ground currents strong enough to overload transformers and damage the National Grid.

Satellites face similar risks. Increased solar wind and radiation can interfere with their electronics, degrade GPS accuracy, and disrupt navigation or broadcasting services. High-frequency radio transmissions, vital for shipping and aviation, are especially prone to interruption during intense solar flares.

Not all effects are harmful. Stronger solar activity produces more vivid auroras, sometimes visible at much lower latitudes than usual. For the UK, this could mean frequent Northern Lights sightings, especially in Scotland and northern England, offering a rare positive outcome of otherwise disruptive conditions.

Why NASA Is Concerned

NASA's heliophysics missions, including the Solar Dynamics Observatory, the Advanced Composition Explorer and the Wind spacecraft, are closely tracking changes in solar behaviour. A key concern is that much of today's infrastructure was built during quieter solar cycles. A sudden increase in intensity could strain systems that were not designed to withstand it.

The risks extend beyond Earth. As space agencies prepare missions to the Moon and Mars, stronger solar radiation raises concerns for astronaut safety. Shielding for both spacecraft and crew will need to improve to cope with harsher conditions.

In the UK, the Met Office's Space Weather Operations Centre monitors these developments and issues alerts. Its forecasts are expected to become increasingly important in helping operators of power networks, airlines and satellite systems prepare for disruptions.

Preparing For A New Solar Cycle

NASA's findings show that solar activity is rising faster than predicted, overturning earlier expectations of a prolonged lull. The immediate effects may be minor, but the potential for disruption is real.

For most people, the outcome may be occasional GPS glitches or the chance to see spectacular auroras. For satellite operators, energy grid managers, airlines on polar routes and future space missions, the stakes are far higher. As this solar cycle builds, resilience and preparedness will matter more than ever.