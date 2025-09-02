A rare type of solar storm known as a 'cannibal' coronal mass ejection (CME) is forecast to bring the northern lights further south across the UK than usual. Forecasters suggest that over the next few nights, the aurora borealis could be visible beyond its typical range, with displays potentially stretching to the Midlands and East Anglia.

The storm is caused by one CME overtaking another, creating a more powerful geomagnetic disturbance as it collides with the Earth's magnetic field. This unusual phenomenon may give skywatchers in Britain one of the clearest chances in years to witness the aurora without travelling to the far north of Scotland.

What Is a 'Cannibal' Solar Storm?

A 'cannibal CME' occurs when a solar eruption catches up with and overtakes a slower one. The resulting impact with the magnetosphere creates a stronger and less predictable geomagnetic storm. According to space weather analyst Dr Tabitha Skov, such events can push the aurora far beyond its usual polar boundaries.

These storms are rare but not unprecedented. In April, a similar eruption produced striking auroral displays visible across both hemispheres. Space scientists say the latest activity may lead to a repeat performance, with lights visible in parts of Europe, North America and the UK.

How Far South Could the Aurora Travel

The UK Met Office has forecast that auroral activity could extend as far south as Birmingham, Norwich and parts of East Anglia between 1 and 3 September. Normally, sightings at these latitudes require a geomagnetic index (Kp) of at least 7, a threshold the current storm may exceed.

Conditions are likely to be strongest in northern Scotland, where sightings of the aurora are more common. With the solar cycle nearing its peak, expected in 2025, scientists anticipate more frequent auroras at lower latitudes, including parts of central England and Wales.

Well, that's the first one of the season in the bag. Lovely show of Aurora Borealis at St. Mary's Lighthouse tonight. pic.twitter.com/Dr2qREa23T — Northumberland Photography (@PaulAppleby_01) September 2, 2025

Wow the sky just lit up pink and green 🤯 filmed it live on my phone @chunder10 @TamithaSkov @Aurora_Alerts Hopeman moray 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/g3eBZoXYvt — stevo howells (@Stevo_SnakeDR) September 1, 2025

Aurora looking great on the all-sky live camera in Kiruna, Sweden right now #northernlights pic.twitter.com/SFNZ0Tr2PV — Steve Luther Adventure & Aurora Photography (@spacewxphotoguy) September 1, 2025

Best Viewing Conditions

For the best chance of seeing the aurora, experts recommend heading to areas with minimal light pollution and clear horizons. In Scotland, coastal and rural locations in the Highlands, Shetland and the Northern Isles are among the most reliable vantage points. Further south, rural Northumberland, Cumbria and west Wales may offer opportunities if geomagnetic activity intensifies.

Ideal viewing conditions include clear skies, low moonlight and an unobstructed view to the north. Displays often peak between 9 pm and midnight, but can continue into the early hours. Photographers are encouraged to use tripods and long-exposure settings, or night modes available on smartphones. Live aurora tracking networks, such as Aurorasaurus, can provide real-time updates.

Rare Opportunity for UK Observers

With solar activity intensifying as the solar maximum approaches, forecasters suggest the UK may be treated to one of its most vivid aurora sightings in recent years. The rare 'cannibal' solar storm may allow people well beyond Scotland to experience the northern lights.

Whether the spectacle is visible will ultimately depend on local weather and viewing conditions. If skies remain clear, observers across the country may be able to witness a phenomenon that is usually reserved for much higher latitudes.