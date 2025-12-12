Creative Assembly has been busy as of late, and fans are excited for what's in the pipeline. As promised, the developers revealed a new title at TGA 2025, and it's none other than the heavily rumoured Total War: Warhammer 40k.

The title was one of the big reveals at TGA 2025. Although the developers have yet to dive deep into the game, it's easy to say a lot about it based on its first trailer alone.

Total War: Warhammer 40k — The Biggest Game in the Franchise

During its anniversary stream last week. Creative Assembly already teased that they were going to reveal their most ambitious title to date, and that's none other than Total War: Warhammer 40k.

The game is set in the far future of the 41st Millennium. By 'ambitious', Creative Assembly means taking Total War's scope to a galactic scale. Players will conquer planets, upgrade fleets, manage resources, and then take to the battlefield in apocalyptic real-time warfare, featuring the brutal, cinematic clashes that the source material is known for.

At launch, four iconic factions will be available:

Space Marines

Astra Militarum

Orks

Aeldari

This roster is likely to expand in the future. The Total War: Warhammer series was regularly expanded with new maps and factions, so fans are expecting the same here.

Each faction promises distinct play styles and unique approaches to both campaign and battle modes. Fans can also expect a vast roster of classic Warhammer 40k units. Those include standard infantry and tanks, to walkers and colossal war engines. Fans of the franchise might also recognise familiar faces teased in the announcement trailer.

Customisation will be a major feature. This will allow players to personalise their armies with unique names, colour schemes, heraldry, traits, and tactics.

Whether recreating a beloved tabletop force or inventing an entirely new theme, players will have extensive creative freedom.

Game Director Attila Mohacsi shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating that Warhammer 40k's galactic scale, iconic factions, and brutal combat align perfectly with Total War's core gameplay mechanics.

He also highlighted the long-standing partnership with Games Workshop, aiming to deliver a definitive Warhammer 40k strategy experience.

Total War: Warhammer 40k is confirmed for PC, and will mark the franchise's debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the release is still some way off, the game is available to wishlist now, with more updates promised in the future.

What Else Is Creative Assembly Working On?

The other main title the developers are working on is Total War: Medieval 3. The game brings back the franchise to its medieval roots. Much like in the Warhammer 40k entry, this next title is going to be massive as well.

The developers tease that players will have access to a larger scale of options when growing their kingdoms, while making sure that the game is still grounded in real history. So far, there's only a cinematic trailer for this game, suggesting that it's still in early development compared to Warhammer 40k.

No release date has been pegged for Total War: Medieval 3 yet. What's known now is that fans of the Total War franchise have a lot to look forward to in the coming years, with these two hotly anticipated titles in the works.