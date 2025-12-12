Diablo fans have a lot to look forward to next year as Diablo 4 is going to be expanded yet again with a new DLC after the Vessel of Hatred.

At TGA 2025, Blizzard showed off a surprise look at Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred, which launches on 28 April 2026, for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The new expansion is set to be larger than the previous one, and fans wish that the wait was shorter.

New Diablo 4 DLC Will Add Two Classes and a New Region

Blizzard shared more information about the expansion. It follows the events of Vessel of Hatred and will put players up against the Lord of Hatred himself, Mephisto.

The expansion's story will take place in the Skovos region. Fans were delighted to see the region finally being explored in the game, after only seeing it through lore throughout the series. The region is described as the birthplace of the first civilisation. It's also said to be the former home of Lilith and Inarius.

While the Vessel of Hatred introduced a lush locale teeming with greenery, Skovos will be far darker. It has sinister cultists and Hellish corruption all over the region. Many players describe the area as close to Hell as they can get in Diablo 4.

Outside of the expanded region and story, Blizzard caught fans off guard by announcing that there are not one but two new classes in the area.

First is the Paladin. The class was not around in Diablo 3, and it's been 25 years since fans last saw this class in a new game. The Paladin returns alongside Holy damage and its tank/support style gameplay that it's been known for.

As a bonus, players who pre-purchase Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred now will have immediate access to the Paladin class.

The second class is yet to be revealed. It will only be available once the expansion arrives and Blizzard teases that it will 'reshape the battlefield.' Fans are expecting the other class to be something new to the franchise.

Expansion Will Feature Other Gameplay Overhauls

Outside of the story and classes, Blizzard is making Lord of Hatred a fundamental refresh of Diablo 4's core systems.

Planned changes include a comprehensive overhaul of skills and itemisation, reworked skill trees with expanded level caps, and new class-specific variants across all eight classes. A new loot filter will allow players to target specific gear more efficiently, while enhanced crafting systems aim to encourage deeper experimentation.

Several legacy and new systems are also being introduced. The Horadric Cube from Diablo 2 returns, which will allow players to transmute items to create powerful alternatives.

There's also a new talisman system that can unlock more substantial set bonuses and expand late-game customisation options.

Blizzard is also switching up the endgame experience, which will unlock after completing the Lord of Hatred campaign. New features include 'War Plans,' which allows players to craft personalised endgame progression paths with loot-enhancing modifiers, and 'The Echoing Hatred,' described as a brutal gauntlet and the expansion's ultimate challenge.

Finally, Blizzard appears to have teased the addition of fishing, fitting the expansion's setting around the Twin Seas and the Skovos Isles.

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred is still a few months away, and players can catch up to the game by going through the current campaigns. The next DLC is going to be massive, so it would be best if players jumped in after having done everything in what's currently available.