A literary controversy is brewing around Natalie Portman and Rachel Cusk, with claims that the author's new novel, Life of M, draws striking parallels to the Oscar winner's life.

Portman has reportedly found the book 'annoying', according to Page Six, as speculation mounts that Cusk may have drawn on aspects of the actress's personal and professional world for the book's central character. The alleged similarities have sparked questions over where artistic inspiration ends and real-life imitation begins, putting an unexpected spotlight on both women.

Natalie Portman Reportedly 'Annoyed' by Novel's Character

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Life of M is a 100-page novel that explores fame through the story of a writer who becomes involved with a former child star living in Paris as she attempts to write her autobiography. The character, M, bears several similarities to Portman, including details surrounding her early acting career, Black Swan and her life in Paris.

Cusk has not confirmed that M is based on Portman, but readers and observers have noted several parallels that have fuelled the speculation. A top publishing source familiar with the situation said: 'The writer and the publisher are narrowly skating the line of not trying to hide who they make it out to be, even if they don't comment on it.'

A source in the French capital who knows both women was even more direct, claiming: 'Of course Rachel is writing about Natalie!' The publishing source added: 'This is how she goes about her writing. Rachel steals from people's lives and mines acquaintances.'

However, other sources have pushed back against the idea that Portman and Cusk share a close friendship, with one claiming the two women have only met around five or six times. Portman has not publicly commented, and Cusk and her publishers have also not confirmed the inspiration behind the character.

Striking Similarities Between Portman's Life and M's World

The character M in Cusk's novel shares a series of details with Portman's public biography. In the book, M is a former child actor who starred in a film about ballet, echoing Portman's Academy Award-winning performance in Black Swan.

M also becomes famous after appearing in a European film as a child, a detail that has drawn comparisons with Portman's breakout role in Léon: The Professional. Portman was 12 when the film was released in 1994.

The novel also explores M's romantic turmoil, prompting comparisons with Portman's marriage to French ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied, whom she divorced in March 2024 after 11 years of marriage. Even seemingly minor details have raised eyebrows, such as M being described as smiling from billboards, 'wreathed in the pink flowers of spring' – imagery that has been compared with Portman's long-running Miss Dior campaigns.

The similarities have led some observers to argue that M is unmistakably based on Portman. Valerie Stivers, a senior editor at UnHerd who wrote about the alleged connection, told Page Six that the character is 'obviously based on her', while suggesting Cusk was using Portman as a literary stand-in for wider ideas about fame and identity.

Still, the resemblance does not establish that Cusk intended to portray Portman directly, and the author has not publicly confirmed that M was based on the actress. The speculation remains just that unless either woman chooses to address it directly.

Friendship or Professional Distance Between Cusk and Portman?

Before the current controversy, Portman publicly praised Cusk's work, selecting the author's Second Place for her Instagram book club in September 2021 and describing Cusk as 'one of my favourite writers'. Portman later selected Cusk's Parade as her June 2024 book club pick.

However, sources close to the actress have disputed claims that the pair are close friends, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity. One source told Page Six that they had met only around five or six times and did not regularly socialise.

'The idea that they're close friends being torn apart is a fabrication of a publisher trying to sell a book,' the source alleged. Portman has previously spoken candidly about the discomfort of growing up in the spotlight.

In a conversation with Jenna Ortega for Interview magazine, she reflected on her 'long Lolita phase' and the divide between public perception and her true identity. 'There's a public understanding of me that's different from who I am,' Portman said.

'I've talked about it a little before – about how, as a kid, I was really sexualised, which I think happens to a lot of young girls who are onscreen. I felt very scared by it.'

Portman has not publicly confirmed that she believes M is based on her, while multiple sources cited by Page Six have offered differing interpretations. Life of M is set for release on 25 August.