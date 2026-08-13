For a few minutes, the prospect of Nicki Minaj stepping behind the White House briefing-room podium appeared plausible enough to fool some social media users. A viral X post claimed the rapper had been chosen to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary, prompting jokes, disbelief and genuine confusion.

The post, which has amassed more than one million views and hundreds of comments, was shared by the parody account PobBase. While many users recognised the joke, others admitted they briefly believed it, particularly because Leavitt's departure had been confirmed shortly before the post began circulating.

Viral Parody Claim Briefly Fools Users

The post claimed that Minaj would take over from Leavitt, turning a genuine political development into an unlikely celebrity appointment. It also falsely attributed the claim to Deadline, adding apparent credibility for users who did not immediately recognise the parody.

The post read: 'Nicki Minaj will replace Karoline Leavitt as the new White House Press Secretary at the end of the month. (Via: Deadline).'

The account behind the post is a parody account, and there is no evidence that Minaj has been selected for the role. Trump has not announced a replacement for Leavitt, who is due to leave at the end of August.

Some users nevertheless said the claim initially appeared believable enough to warrant a second look. One wrote, 'I almost thought this was the real pop base and thought it was really', while another admitted, 'I half believed it,' with crying emojis.

The post's timing also helped drive the confusion. With Leavitt's departure confirmed, the question of who could succeed her remained open, giving the parody claim an unexpected layer of plausibility.

Nicki Minaj will replace Karoline Leavitt as the new White House Press Secretary at the end of the month. (Via: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/RnPGk1UvR3 — Pop Base (@PobBase) August 13, 2026

'Half Believed It': Social Media Reacts to Minaj Parody

The reaction split between users who found the fictional appointment hilarious and those who said the idea was not entirely beyond their expectations, given the unpredictability they associate with the Trump administration.

'The fact this COULD be real is scary lol', one user wrote. Another joked, 'Nicki Minaj in the briefing room? 'Anaconda' policy updates incoming. Reporters better bring earplugs.'

Others focused on how quickly the post had fooled people. 'This account makes everyone believe fake news for the first 20 seconds every time', one user commented.

Several users also imagined the entertainment value of seeing Minaj conduct presidential briefings, with one saying, 'If this actually happened, I'd genuinely tune into the briefings. Absolute gold.'

The fact this COULD be real is scary lol — Erin (@erinlynH) August 13, 2026

🤣🤣🤣 the sad thing is, this isnt really far from being possible with this administration lmao — Bathong, Kedibone (@KediboneBathong) August 13, 2026

This would be so funny if it were real. — 𝒂𝒎𝒗𝒊₇ ✨˖°. BTS 09/05 (@answeramorfati) August 13, 2026

Please lord let this be true. — Unborne Fetus (@UnborneFetus) August 13, 2026

Please let this be one of those times that Twitter tells the future — Mrs. ₿onnie Freeman (@FTL_Bonnie) August 13, 2026

Karoline Leavitt Is Leaving the White House To Focus on Family

The joke emerged after Trump announced that Leavitt would step down as White House press secretary at the end of August. He said she was leaving 'so she can spend more time' with her family and would become one of his top outside advisers.

Leavitt, 28, returned from maternity leave last month after giving birth to her daughter, Viviana, in May. She explained on X that balancing the demands of the position with motherhood had ultimately led to her decision to leave the press secretary role.

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

'The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary – and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.'

Leavitt became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary when Trump selected her in January 2025. Trump has not outlined who will replace her, leaving the position open to speculation and helping the viral Minaj parody gain traction.