National Burger Day is held annually in August on the Thursday before the bank holiday weekend. It has been celebrated in the U.K. since 2013.

Burgers are fast food staples. They can be made in a variety of ways and served with different toppings for a unique and tasty experience.

Burger joints across the U.K., such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, celebrate this cool food holiday. Check out the amazing burger deals they're offering!

For those who want to perfect the stay-at-home hamburger experience, here are three tips and tricks you can use to improve your burger concoctions:

Use freshly ground beef

Store-bought ground beef may be convenient, but it's also a big mystery as well. You won't know when it was ground, how many different cows are in your package or what part of the cow it came from.

Buy freshly ground beef from a reputable source and make sure to ask for meat that has at least a 20% fat content. If you can, grinding your own beef would be best.

Season liberally

No matter how carefully you select your meat, it will still be disappointing if you skimp on the salt and pepper. Use freshly ground black pepper from whole peppercorns as they're much more flavourful than pre-ground powder.

Kosher salt has large crystals and is easy to pick up with your fingers. Start with a large pinch of it and give a good sprinkle from a height of at least eight inches to ensure even coverage.

Bun choice is important

Buns come in all shapes, sizes and flavours. Making the perfect hamburger is a mix-and-match situation that even bun densities matter.

Smaller and thinner patties will pair well with slightly sweet potato rolls. Soft standard-issue supermarket buns will do too.

With bigger, pub-style burgers, soft buns aren't ideal as the juices will easily soak through. Toasted buns and sturdier rolls like brioche ones are recommended.