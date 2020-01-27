An old throwback video of Prince Harry and Princess Diana has surfaced, and it gives a glimpse of a sweet mother-son moment of the duo. The video shows Harry and his cousin Princess Beatrice having a little fun for which he gets a good telling-off from his mother.

According to Hello, the video was shared on Instagram by a fan page @royalty_dr and it shows that the royal children are no different from the others when it comes to creating menace. In the video, viewers can see Princess Diana and young Prince Harry standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace accompanied by Sarah, the Duchess of York, who is holding her daughter young Princess Beatrice in her arms. As little Beatrice pokes young Harry dressed in a suit, he turns around to respond with a little bit of nudging with his elbow at his sister.

This immediately draws Diana's attention who gently jerks Harry's arm down. In the brief video, she goes on to pull Harry away from their little jabbing mischief and flashes a smile to Sarah.

The video was posted two days ago and gives a glimpse of the loving relationship between Harry and his late mother Princess Diana. It is said that Harry was very close to the princess who died in a tragic car crash in 1997 when Harry was merely a teenager. The fatal car accident left the royal siblings Harry and Prince William devastated.

In many of his speeches, Harry has spoken about his mother and his struggle after she left the world.

"I was born into this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen," he said in an event for Sentebale charity before he flew to Canada to start his new life with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. "When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You've looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us," he added.