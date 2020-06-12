Television writer and journalist Jas Waters passes away. Waters, who was known for her work in NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" died at the age of 39.

News of the death was confirmed on the official Twitter account of "This Is Us" writers with a statement: "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP."

Series creator Dan Fogelman expressed grief and devastation though a statement of his own on his official Twitter account. He went on to praise Waters for her contribution to the series and said that she was "absolutely brilliant."

"This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly," Fogelman wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

In a recent update on Deadline, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed that Waters died by hanging herself on Tuesday.

Apart from "This Is Us," Waters wrote for "The Breaks" and "Hood Adjacent with James Davis." Prior to joining the television industry, Waters was a music journalist and columnist. The writer's shocking death has her co-workers grieving. Many of them paid tribute, too.

Mandy Moore, one of the lead actress' of the series, who plays the role of Rebecca Pearson, took to Twitter to send some love and light to the grieving family of Waters. "Sending love and light to @JasFly's family and loved ones," Moore wrote.

In an interview with Shadow and Act, Waters revealed that becoming a screenwriter was her plan always. She even spoke of the challenges she faced on her journey in Hollywood.

