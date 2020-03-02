Fans of "NCIS," will be disappointed to know that the show will not be returning this week, too. CBS' long-running police procedural drama continues to remain in extended hiatus for another week. However, for fans who can't wait anymore, here is everything we know so far about "NCIS" season 17 episode 17. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 17 episode 17. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The seventeenth episode of the seventeenth season of "NCIS" carries the title "In a Nutshell" and it happens to be a special episode that will prove to be worth waiting for. By the look of the plot details, fans are assured that things are going to get quite intense, for the case-of-the-week will give the fans some chills with a ghastly storyline.

According to the official description, the investigators are about to unravel a case that opens up a decade-old murder mystery. The investigation leads the agents to believe that they might actually be chasing a serial killer.

Gibbs' team investigates one-of-a-kind murder mystery of a Navy officer. Upon investigation, they learn that the officer was killed in the same fashion as his parents were 10 years ago. During the search, they come across a storage container, which is shockingly filled with dollhouses that recreate the murder scenes.

Meanwhile, the show will shed some light on agents' personal experiences at their workplace. The team decides to declutter their living spaces, but it may not come easy for everyone. Some find themselves struggling to let go off their beloved possessions. Will there be some revelations about a former agent or will fans get to see something new about an established agent?

Fans are informed that the promo for "NCIS" season 17 episode 17 is yet to be released. It is expected to come out anytime this week. So, stay tuned.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 17 airs Tuesday, March 10 at 8:00 pm on CBS.