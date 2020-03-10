Fans will be disappointed to know that they still do not have uninterrupted access to "NCIS" season 17. CBS's long-running police-procedural has been frequently going on short hiatuses leaving fans clamouring for more. Nevertheless, we know what's happening in your favourite crime drama. Here is everything we know so far about "NCIS" season 17 episode 18 and its airdate.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

After three weeks of hiatus, "NCIS" is slated to return this week with an episode titled "In A Nutshell." During this hour, the team is investigating a complicated case that suggests the involvement of a serial killer. The case traces back a murder that took place a decade ago and the team comes across a creepy storage room with dollhouses.

Moving to the next chapter of the series, "NCIS" season 17 episode 18 will be facing another delay. According to Cartermatt, the airdate for the highly-anticipated episode is pushed further. Fans may have to wait for an extra week to watch the episode titled "Schooled."

It is said that the network initially planned to broadcast the segment on Tuesday, March 17. However, the network will now be airing the repeat telecast of "Into the Light," tracing the return of Ziva David. Meanwhile, the reason for the delay in the broadcast of the episode remains unspecified.

However, a synopsis for the said episode is out and it teases the return of a familiar face. "NCIS" season 17 episode 18 is titled "Schooled" and it will bring back Jack Sloane's daughter Faith. Earlier this season, fans became familiar with this character and it seems more will be unravelled about Jack and Faith's relationship.

As per the official description as on Spoiler TV, "Schooled" will focus on the mysterious death of a "well-regarded" navy technician after his body is found floating in a lake. This place also happens to be a sight for a popular event in the town. Meanwhile, Sloane is taken by surprise when Faith returns and makes an unexpected demand for him.

Fans are informed that the information on the episode is scarce as the promo is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of "In A Nutshell.

"NCIS" season 17 airs Tuesdays on CBS.