After returning from yet another hiatus, fans can expect to get uninterrupted access to "NCIS" season 17 for at least two episodes. Following the highly anticipated episode 18, the show will return with an interesting episode 19 next week and here is what to expect.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 19. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are informed that this post was published ahead of the broadcast of episode 18, airing this Tuesday. Therefore, expect scarce details. Nevertheless, here is what you can expect from the "NCIS" team when they go on another mission and take on case-of-the-week.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 19 carries the title "Blarney" and it will see two of our NCIS heroes in trouble. The upcoming episode provides an elaborate storyline revolving around Kasie Hines and Jimmy Palmer. They are about to take the centre stage as they find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As per the official synopsis for the next chapter of the series, Kasie and Jimmy are taken hostage in a restaurant after a jewellery store robbery takes an unexpected turn. While they are there, they use their expertise to keep the customers safe and prevent any disaster.

"When Kasie and Jimmy are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry, they attempt to keep the other customers safe from the thieves," reads the official description on Spoiler TV.

The promo for the next episode is yet to be released. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 18 wherein the agents investigate the murder of a well-regarded Navy technician who is found dead in a lake.

Nevertheless, the network has released some photos from the upcoming episode giving a glimpse of the events of "Blarney." The photos can be viewed through a gallery published on TV Insider.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 19 airs on Tuesday, March 31 on CBS.