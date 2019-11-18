"NCIS" continues to bring intriguing storylines even after 17 seasons. Next week's case is a classic "NCIS" story with all its essential elements. Here is everything we know so far about season 17 episode 9.

With only a few episodes left for the year 2019, fans are assured to experience the best of "NCIS" as fan-favourite agents Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Timothy McGee, Nicholas Torres, Ellie Bishop and Jimmy Palmer get outside on the field on their crime-fighting duty. Despite Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, fans can expect an uninterrupted run of their favourite crime series until Christmas time.

The official synopsis for "NCIS" season 17 episode 9 is out, and it shows the downside of modern technology. Meanwhile, the show is expected to delve deeper into Gibbs' personal life when he is forced to do a babysitting job.

The description reveals that the upcoming segment is titled "IRL," and it features an unusual case. The agents will be investigating a murder case that was viewed by people on the internet. A petty officer was murdered, and the heinous crime was live-streamed on a gaming app with a large number of followers and users.

Elsewhere, Gibbs is forced to perform an unusual job of a babysitter to his 11-year-old neighbour. Fans would remember meeting his young neighbour, Jack Phineas earlier this year in the episode titled "Wide Awake." Following this, the two neighbours developed quite a bond as Gibbs helped him in his school project. This time, Gibbs and Phineas come together when his mother has to leave the town for a last-minute trip.

The promo for "NCIS" season 17 episode 9 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of this week's episode titled "Musical Chairs" featuring a murder investigation of an elite musician.

Meanwhile, Wilmer Valderrama shared his thoughts about the series' success even after 17 years and bromance between Mark Harmon's Gibbs and his character Torres.

"You talk about Mark Harmon, Mark is someone that leads with kindness and his energy is beautiful. We have quite a bromance going on, him and I. But from the top, down, I think it's the people. The fact that people still love coming to work," he told in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"NCIS" season 17 airs Tuesdays on CBS.