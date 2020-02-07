Last week, Nintendo surprised gamers with a teaser for a new special edition Switch system. The "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Edition of the hybrid console was an instant hit with fans of the life-simulation game and collectors. Reports indicated that the number of pre-orders made was more than what the company expected. However, sources recently revealed that the ongoing nCov outbreak in China might affect shipments. It seems that even the PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to be delayed.

In 2019, Sony and Microsoft already confirmed a fall 2020 launch for the next-generation game systems. However, both are yet to disclose the final technical specifications and pricing. The production version design of the Xbox Series X, on the other hand, was already showcased during The Video Game Awards 2019. In contrast, the only images of the PS5 were that of the dev kit versions, which tend to be different from the commercial model.

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it's the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.

Unfortunately, the Wuhan nCov epidemic continues to ravage China and has already affected majority of the production facilities, as detailed by PlayStation LifeStyle. Therefore, it is possible that the manufacturing and shipment of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch are inevitable. So far, both Sony and Microsoft have not pinned down an exact date for the release, but shortages are likely going to happen if a vaccine or cure for the Novel Coronavirus will not be available soon.

"The video game sector is currently manufacturing, or beginning to, a once-in-several-years' product generation change for the 2020 holiday season," said financial service company Jeffries Group. "If [company] shutdowns exceed a month or so, game schedules will be delayed. New consoles may likewise suffer supply issues from a prolonged disruption, ahead of their Fall 2020 planned launches," it added.

While nothing is certain as of now, consumers should understand that almost a hundred per cent of hardware production is handled by factories in China. Nintendo already confirmed that the pre-orders in Japan for the "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Edition Switch will be delayed indefinitely, reports IGN. If the nCov scare continues, it will not be long before Sony and Microsoft make similar announcements regarding the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.