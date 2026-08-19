A neighbour of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni in Tucson, Arizona, has told a self-styled investigator that the FBI visited her home once and that she saw Cioni taking out trash and recycling 'numerous times' after Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

The remarks, shared on X by Jonathan Lee Riches, known online as JLR, come six months after the 84-year-old was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills residence on 1 February.

Authorities have not named any suspects publicly in the case, which remains under the lead of the Pima County Sheriff's Department with FBI assistance.

The neighbour's account adds fresh detail to lingering public speculation around Annie Guthrie and Cioni, who are believed to have been among the last people to see Nancy Guthrie before she vanished.

Self‑Styled Sleuth Pushes New Neighbour Angle in Nancy Guthrie Case

Jonathan Lee Riches, known online as JLR, has spent months orbiting the Nancy Guthrie case from Tucson. He has trawled public records, resurfaced family photos and repeatedly questioned what Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni might know, often asking bluntly where Nancy is.

Now he says a direct conversation with one of their neighbours has added new, if unverified, colour.

In a recent X post, JLR claimed he spoke to a 'next door' neighbour of Annie and Tommaso. He said the neighbour told him the couple had been gone since May and that the mail carrier now skips their letterbox, which he interpreted as a sign they had informed people they would be away.

I just spoke with Annie & Tommaso's next-door neighbor. She says they have been gone since May. Mailman skips their mailbox. She never seen them prior to Nancy Guthrie vanishing. After Nancy vanished, she saw Tommaso take the trash & recycling out numerous times. — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) August 18, 2026

He further asserted that the neighbour 'never seen them prior to Nancy Guthrie vanishing'. The most striking part of his account, though, was what he says the neighbour noticed after the disappearance.

According to JLR, she reported seeing Cioni taking the 'trash & recycling out numerous times' in the period following Nancy's vanishing.

Neighbour Says FBI Came Once as Nancy Guthrie Case Deepened

The neighbour's account, as relayed by JLR, also touches directly on the FBI presence in the quiet Tucson street. She reportedly told him that federal agents came to her home once and asked about Annie and Tommaso.

JLR said the FBI wanted to know whether she had seen anything discarded in her yard, and that they searched her back garden.

Authorities often fan out to nearby homes, canvassing residents for security footage, odd noises or abandoned items that might matter later. It is not clear from JLR's version whether agents seized anything or simply looked around and left.

The FBI has not commented on this specific neighbour claim, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not publicly described these door‑knocks in detail.

PCSD Search & Rescue deputies are responding to reports of human remains found in a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard. At this time, there is no indication they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/RQFnm4YR9X — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said human bones found in a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard appeared unrelated to the Nancy Guthrie case.

'At this time, there is no indication they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,' the department noted in a public clarification.

Public Scrutiny of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni did not step into this storm by choice. Their lives became a focus of public curiosity after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield suggested on air that Cioni might be a suspect, a claim the Pima County Sheriff's Department later knocked down.

Investigators have repeatedly said they have not named any suspect publicly. Even so, the couple's role in Nancy's final known movements has kept them firmly in the frame of public opinion.

Reports indicate that Nancy had dinner at Annie's house the night before she was reported missing and that Cioni drove her home in the family car. That would make them among the last people to see her before the doorbell camera captured the armed, masked man outside her property.

Federal Role, Ransom Notes and a Family Waiting

The Nancy Guthrie case has become a test of how federal and local agencies coordinate under a national glare.

Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, Attorney General Todd Blanche said he did not believe it would be best for the FBI to take over the entire investigation, but stressed that federal support has been extensive.

'We are working as hard as we can with the state and local law enforcement in every area,' he said, citing manpower and forensic help. He added that sweeping in to 'take it over' with 'sharp elbows' was not necessarily the right move, but insisted the investigation had to be done properly.

Blanche also admitted he had no substantive update to share, and acknowledged how 'heartbreaking' the case is, especially given how public it has become.

In February, President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie and directed 'ALL Federal Law Enforcement' to be at the family's disposal.

Investigators have tried to jolt the investigation forward with controlled releases of evidence. In late July, Arizona authorities made two ransom notes public, saying they believed the messages were sent by Nancy's kidnappers shortly after she disappeared.

Read more 'Evidence Was Overlooked': Ex-FBI Agent Demands New Search in Nancy Guthrie Case 'Evidence Was Overlooked': Ex-FBI Agent Demands New Search in Nancy Guthrie Case

Earlier that month, a California man admitted in court that he had sent a false ransom note in the wake of her disappearance, a grim reminder of how quickly hoaxes attach themselves to high‑profile trauma.

Through it all, Nancy Guthrie remains missing. The case remains formally open, with the FBI offering a reward of up to $100,000 and Savannah Guthrie pledging up to $1 million of her own money for her mother's safe return.

The latest neighbour claims and online sleuth threads feel both compelling and painfully small. Whether they eventually slot into a larger evidential puzzle, or simply drift into the background noise around the case, is something only the next major break will answer.